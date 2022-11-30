Charlottesville Ballet's 'Nutcracker' part of busy week of fun

The next few weeks are filled with holiday season performances, screenings and sentimental moments, and with so many tempting local options, it can be tricky to figure out where to start. Let’s sort this weekend’s performances roughly by category, dive in and see how quickly your calendars get filled.

15 years of sugarplumsFans of “The Nutcracker” can savor performances by Charlottesville Ballet, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Charlottesville performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center and again at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community Center.

Other performances are planned for 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts.

The youngest dancers in the scheduled Charlottesville performances are 6-year-olds; in Lynchburg, there will be some 5-year-olds in the cast, said Emily Hartka, co-director and co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. For Hartka, performing the holiday classic in front of live audiences offers a taste of “OK, it’s back to normal” after pandemic safeguards kept dancers and audience members apart.

From an adult artist’s perspective, “being back is the biggest gift ever,” Hartka said.

“I think, for the kids, performing in ‘The Nutcracker’ is a gateway. They’re on stage for 26 minutes in the party scene. That’s when they develop that love of performing. They see themselves in a role.”

For dancer Maurissa Powell, who portrays the Dew Drop Fairy and performs in the Russian dance and the Snow Court, “it feels so special because we were away from everyone for so long.” Powell, who danced with the company in its “Connections” program in May, said she values the opportunity to return to live performances, “especially with a company that is so supportive and so nurturing.”

Powell danced in productions of “The Nutcracker” for about a dozen years as she grew up in dance classes. These days, “it kind of reminds me of a home away from home when I hear the music. It’s nostalgic more than anything.”

Saturday’s morning performance is followed by “Class with Clara,” one of the dancers’ favorite moments to interact with young ballet fans. Designed for boys and girls ages 3 to 8, the in-person ballet class on stage with costumed dancers offers wide-eyed youngsters a chance to learn a few traditional dance steps, pose for a photo or two and file away memories to treasure for years.

Hartka said the interactive class is a popular holiday gift to local youngsters from parents and grandparents who hope to offer memorable experiences instead of things that can be outgrown or quickly forgotten. “It is a really popular stocking-stuffer option,” she said.

While comfort levels remain diverse — “Some people are like, ‘I don’t want to hear about the pandemic,’ and other people still want to keep their distance,” Hartka said — Charlottesville Ballet will continue to offer different ways to experience the fun.

A fully virtual version, “Class with Clara @ Home,” is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 28, and gift certificates are available for families who’d like to plan ahead for ways to stay entertained during the winter break from school. Also available for folks who prefer to enjoy festivities from home is “The Nutcracker: Video on Demand,” which can be seen through Jan. 2, 2023, on the website on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Find all the details at www.charlottes villeballet.org. Blue Ridge Bank is the presenting sponsor, and Massanutten Resort can be thanked for the indoor snowfall.

‘Western Noël’Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble is continuing its “The Four Corners of Europe” tour by presenting “Western Noël.”

Soprano Sheila Dietrich and lutenist Cameron Welke will join Anne Timberlake on recorders, artistic director Fiona Hughes on Baroque violin, Jeremy Ward on Baroque cello and Jennifer Streeter on harpsichord. Together, they will present Advent and Christmas carols from Britain, Holland, Belgium and France and works by Henry Purcell, George Friderick Handel, John Dowland and Josquin des Prez.

The local performance will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick. Other performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Waynesboro, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Richmond and at 11 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond.

Tickets — $25 general admission, $10 for youths and students — can be obtained online at www.tnrbaroque.org or by phone at (434) 409-3424.

Family Holiday ConcertsThe Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and the UVa University Singers will serve up a perennial seasonal favorite this weekend. The Family Holiday Concerts will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Michael Slon will conduct.

Listen for a diverse collection of winter favorites ranging from Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” to “Carol of the Bells” to “Somewhere in My Memory” from “Home Alone” to an audience-favorite version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Jack Siegel will be the soloist for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Tickets are $47 to $20, and students get in for $11. UVa students may request a free ticket in advance. These tickets tend to get snapped up quickly, so go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

‘Messiah’ Sing-InMaybe you’re a purist who loves hearing the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah,” but you’d rather wait until Easter, for which it was written. Here’s your chance to sing the Christmas portion of the treasured oratorio and enjoy its beloved arias during Advent.

The 55th annual “Messiah” Sing-In will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, also in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Bring your copy of the score if you have one — copies will be available if you don’t — and sit with fellow sopranos, altos, tenors and basses on the stage. UVa professor emeritus Donald Loach founded the annual event, one of the nation’s first, in 1968 and led the festivities for 50 years before passing the baton to Slon.

Tickets are $10; students pay $5. Call (434) 924-3376 or go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

‘Christmas with the Consort’

Audience members who enjoy hearing The Virginia Consort sing will be able to hear the ensemble under the leadership of new music director Deke Polifka at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

“Christmas with the Consort” will include brass ensemble and organ.

Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for students; get them at Greenberry’s and New Dominion Bookshop in person or online at virginiaconsort.org. For details, call (434) 260-7484.