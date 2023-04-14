The Charlottesville Ballet will be presenting a behind-the-scenes look at some of its favorite ballet repertoire by teaming up with members of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia.

"Behind the Curtain," Charlottesville Ballet's first hybrid presentation, will be presented in person at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. A livestream will be starting at 4:30 p.m. The dancers will be warming up at 4 p.m., giving audience members a chance to meet and mingle.

Choreographers, directors and dancers will speak with audience members, and they will be joined on stage by Charlottesville Symphony members Benjamin Rous on violin, Danielle Wiebe Burke on viola and Shelby Sender on piano.

Tickets for the live performance are $20; children get in for $12.

Livestream access via YouTube Live is on a pay-what-you can basis, with a variety of options suggested.

Get tickets and details at tickets@cvilleballet.org or (434) 218-3652.