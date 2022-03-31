Charlottesville Ballet brings local ensembles together for outdoor festival

Most listeners head to outdoor festivals expecting to hear rock, roots or bluegrass. This weekend, Charlottesville Ballet will present an all-local mix of classical ballet, classical music and some Grateful Dead songs for cello and piano that'll keep audience members on their toes.

The young world-class ballet that could has scheduled its inaugural Outdoor Series, which opens with "Ballet + Song" at 7 p.m. Friday, a sensory-friendly version of "A Fairy Tale Gathering" with University of Virginia Accessible Theatre Project at 11 a.m. Saturday, "Ballet + Symphony" at 3 p.m. Saturday and "A Fairy Tale Gathering" at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be at Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick. And, yes, it's fine to bring leashed dogs, so the whole family can attend.

Friday's events teams up Charlottesville Ballet dancers with singers from Charlottesville Opera, The Oratorio Society of Virginia and the University of Virginia Chamber Singers. Saturday's afternoon concert opens with music by Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia and features the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville Opera and Charlottesville Ballet.

Emily Hartka, co-director of Charlottesville Ballet, created "A Fairy Tale Gathering," which unites a collection of favorite fairy tale characters to give children and families a lighthearted introduction to the dance world. Saturday's performance, a sensory-friendly version created with UVa's Accessible Theatre Project, is designed to help neurodivergent audience members feel comfortable in a "judgment-free zone."

"We want to have performances for our audiences, who have been so generous to us," Hartka said. "Every performance is about an hour long. We wanted to make it super relaxed and family friendly, and more open and inclusive."

Charlottesville Ballet applied for grants to help purchase an outdoor stage in hopes of keeping its 15-member international professional company and training academy dancers in front of audiences during the pandemic. Outdoor performances simply made sense under pandemic restrictions, especially because vaccines weren't available for one of ballet's traditional audiences — wide-eyed toddlers and preschoolers. A condition of the Cornell Foundation grant the company received was that other Charlottesville-area arts partners would be able to share of the multi-functional stage, which can accommodate risers for singers and change configurations to suit different needs.

The dancers were happy to agree. The joy of bringing together local singers, dancers and instrumentalists in sheer celebration of performing for audiences even brought a new sense of perspective about all the pandemic disruptions they'd weathered over the past two years.

The collaborations will enable an eclectic combination of genres that spans the centuries. "Ballet + Song" includes the famous "Dying Swan" ballet set to famous music from Camille Saint-Saens' "Carnival of the Animals" and a contemporary dance set to Grateful Dead favorites performed by pianist Katherine Nies and cellist Mary Dalton.

Michael Slon will conduct the UVa Chamber Singers and pianist Austin Robey in a variety of selections from the ensemble's recent "Choral Music on Broadway" concert, and Oratorio Society members will join them to present two selections from Sergei Rachmaninoff's moving "Vespers (All-Night Vigil)," which will give listeners a preview of its April 29 concert program.

Charlottesville Ballet dancer Cassidy Burk will join the singers for the "Bogoroditse Devo" movement.

"These are collaborations that would never have been possible without COVID," Hartka said.

“We [the Oratorio Society, UVa Chamber Singers, and I] look forward to participating, and I applaud Emily for bringing so many arts partners together in a unique outdoor format,” said Slon, professor and director of choral music at the University of Virginia, who directs the two vocal ensembles.

Tickets are available at charlottesvilleballet.org. All events are subject to cancellation as a result of inclement weather, so go to charlottesvilleballet.org for updated information.

