Best Bets for Sunday, March 5

The Virginia Consort & Festival Chorus: Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass,” 100-voice chorus with full orchestra and soloists, 3:30 p.m., Cabell H…

Auditions for March 6

Charlottesville Opera: Auditions for this season’s productions of “Guys and Dolls” and “Tosca” will be from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 26 in the …

Best Bets for Friday, March 3

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets wi…

Taylor Swift and Pink to receive special honors during the iHeartRadio Awards Captioned