THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75, $29.75.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Michael Coleman of Free Union: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets will be sold. Masks required.

FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Sweet Jane's Kitchen Crab Cakes food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kings of Thrash with Hatriot: "The MEGA Years Tour," 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Elvis Costello & The Imposters: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $124.75, $89.75, $69.75, $49.75.

.St. Patrick's Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Immodest Opulence Presents "Variety Show" Burlesque: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance, limited VIP tickets must be purchased in pairs, general admission partially seated, must be 18 or older.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Music in the Orchard: Alex Caton: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Dara James and The Soul Disciples: 4:45-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

BoDeans with Joe Lawlor and Kristen Rae Bowden: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $48-$45 reserved P1, $33-$30 reserved P2, $25-$23 general admission standing.

Reba McEntire with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs: 6:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $234-$95, pre-paid parking sold out.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Kat and The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Swansong: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Damn Tall Buildings: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with The Recherche Duo: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents "Songs We Love": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$39.75, $34.75, $24.75.

Darlingside with Molly Parden: Presented by WNRN, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

No events submitted for today by press time.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Paramount Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents: "Exhibition on Screen: Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.