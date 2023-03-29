THURSDAY, MARCH 30
"Twelfth Night": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.
Iron & Wine: 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Patriot Industries Presents: Literacy Volunteers' Wordplay — Charlottesville's Game Show for Trivia Lovers: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20.
The Judy Chops/Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats Co-Bill: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Distinguished Major Jazz Guitar Recital by Michael McNulty: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
The Midnight Buzz Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "A League of Their Own": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.
Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Mo Lowda with Yaard Sale & Nancy Raygun: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance, $48 for ticket four-pack.
Making Noise in the Library: Corey Harris: 1 p.m., University of Virginia Music Library, free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Distinguished Major Cello Recital by Christopher Fox: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
Screening of "Clay 1613": 2 p.m., discussion with Leontyne Clay Peck will follow, Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.
"Twelfth Night": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.
Music in the Mountains with Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tara Mills Trio: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Kid LAROI: The College Tour with Jeremy Zucker: 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $59.50-$25.50, parking $20.
Met Live in HD: “Falstaff”: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Underground Springhouse: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Jazz Small Groups: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
Music in the Mountains with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Willie D-E: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
No performances submitted by press time.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Marc Broussard with Nicotine Dolls: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40-$35 reserved seating, $30-$25 general admission standing.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Last Dragon": 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.
Austin Meade with Jared Stout Band and Dillan Dostál: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.