THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Victory Hall Opera with UVa Chamber Singers: “Orpheus and Erica,” a Deaf opera featuring Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $35, free for students.

Kenny Chesney with Kelsea Ballerini: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $149-$22, pre-paid parking has sold out.

Satsang with Graham Good: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $75 VIP pre-show, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

G.G.R.H.: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Deaf Utopia with Nyle DiMarco: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Bestsellers and Best Cellars: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75.

Virginia Festival of the Book Presents: Finding the Light Bestsellers Panel with Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Vaishnavi Patel and Matthew Quick: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Andrew Washington: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Boy Named Banjo with Anna Vaus: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $1 advance

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Flute Forum featuring Amy Porter: Guest artists include Sarah Frisof, Blair Mothersbaugh, Willie Santiago and Carl Shipp, events include a flute choir reading session led by Cavalier Marching Band drum major Moon Kim, U.S. Army "Old Guard" Fife and Drum Corps will present a marching demonstration at 2 p.m. on the Lawn outside Old Cabell Hall and lead a brass and drum workshops at 2:30 p.m., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free. Advance registration requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

Flutist Amy Porter: Recital featuring flutist Kelly Sulick and pianist John Mayhood, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Steve Bassett: Presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, $5.

Music in the Mountains with Jimmy O: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Kat and the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Corey Smith with Jordan Rager: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party, 12:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $29-$25, parking $15.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Show, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $63-$24, parking $15.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Guys and Dolls": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Elements of Kindred: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jodie Davis & Bo Heatherly: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Albemarle Symphony Orchestra: "Romance," directed by Philip Clark, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Anne's-Belfield School, free, donations accepted.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series with percussionist I-Jen Fang and percussionist Ming-Hui Kuo: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free if younger than 18.

Music in the Mountains with Otra Vez: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Henry Peskin Benefit Concert with violist Johanna Beaver, flutist Angela Kelly and pianist Shelby Sender: 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, $10, $5 students.

Jon Spear (solo): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party, 12:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $29-$25, parking $15.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $33-$23, parking $15.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Tuesday Evening Concert Series featuring Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush tickets.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Upfront Inc. Presents: Sam Morril; The Class Act Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $37.50.

Arkansauce with Into the Frog: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.