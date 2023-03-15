THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Yo La Tengo: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22. Post-show audience talkback time follows performance,

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — "The Crucible": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Josh Teed with Terrachrome: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Hard Swimmin' Fish: 6-8:30 p.m., Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Chamomile & Whiskey with The Currys: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15 general admission, $48 for ticket four-pack.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Paramount Presents: Almost Queen: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

Daniel Carter: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drew Pace with Sam Lowe: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance

"Making Noise in the Library: An Afternoon with Carlehr Swanson": 1 p.m., UVa Music Library, free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Violinist Eugene Choo in Distinguished Major Recital: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, free.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Masterworks 4: New World Symphony" featuring guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, loge tickets $29-$8, balcony tickets $10-$8.

St. Patrick's Day Music in the Mountains with Smokin' Trout: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Carbon Leaf: 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

The Great DuBois: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.

Met Live in HD: "Lohengrin": Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 students, $18 students.

Josh Rogan: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Greg Ryman: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice with New Boss and Backseat Driver: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Music in the Mountains with 2Wishes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Masterworks 4: New World Symphony" featuring guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Paramount Presents: CDP Theatre Producers of Sydney, Australia — Sydney Opera House's "Meeting Mozart": 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $19.75, $14.75 youths.

Juliet Lloyd: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Highway to Rock: Presented by Stacy's Music, students will be backed by house band The Lone Rangers, two student bands will perform, 12:30 p.m., doors open at noon, The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.50.

Baked Shrimp with Lucid Evolution: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Victory Hall Opera with UVa Chamber Singers: "Orpheus and Erica," a Deaf opera featuring Gluck's "Orfeo ed Euridice" and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $35, free for students.

Marinus in the Vineyard featuring Marinus Ensemble and Church of the Holy Cross: Haydn's "Seven Last Words of Christ" with violinists Hye-Jin Kim and Kobi Malkin, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, the Rev. Blake Johnson will offer brief spoken reflections on each musical word, 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

Talisk: 8:05 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Charlottesville Jazz Society Presents The Charlie Ballantine Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Belmont Arts Collaborative, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $23 general admission advance, $20 Charlottesville Jazz Society subscribers.

moe.: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $33 advance.

The Student Hip-Hop Organization Presents: Hip-Hop SHHOwcase: Featuring Waasi, Caydrik, Joseph Noah, Mr. After, Buckzo, Davy HBF and Arya, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10 general admission.