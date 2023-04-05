THURSDAY, APRIL 6

“Twelfth Night”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.

Paramount Presents: Carole King: Home Again — Live in Central Park: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12.

Wiki with AKAI solo and Papo2oo4: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

“Twelfth Night”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.

First Fridays: Grillin' & Chillin': 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: Sweet Jane's Crab Cake food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The Brothers Grimm Speculathon": Family-friendly one-act comedy, PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Daniel Kepel: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Michigan Rattlers with Woody Woodworth & The Piners: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Making Noise in the Library: Harmonious Hoos: 2 p.m., University of Virginia Music Library, free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Distinguished Major Viola Recital by Ryan Lee: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“Twelfth Night”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.

Music in the Mountains with The Bennie Dodd Band: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Ultimate Taytay Party: Taylor Swift DJ Party, 9 p.m., doors at 8:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, tickets start at $15, must be 18 or older.

UVa Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Ellington's Evening of Music and Poetry featuring Stokley: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Meisha: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

"The Brothers Grimm Speculathon": Family-friendly one-act comedy, PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Drag Bonanza with Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Easter Music in the Mountains with Nicholas Darden: 2-5 p.m., Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Stan Hamrick: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

The Tallis Scholars: 50th-Anniversary Tour for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, sold out, keep checking for tickets released by subscribers.

UVa Engagements Presents: Bearing Witness with Eze Amos: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

LYAO Stand-Up Showcase with Winston Hodges and Jenny Questell: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, general admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

No events submitted by presstime.