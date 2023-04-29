SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Free Bridge Quintet: 25th-anniversary concert dedicated to the late Marita McClymonds, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music in the Mountains with Brisk: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Paramount Presents: The Wallflowers: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75, $39.75, $34.75.

MONDAY, MAY 1

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Nickel Creek with Hawktail: This Ting Pavilion show has been postponed until June 22. All existing tickets will be valid; refunds available at points of purchase. (434) 245-4910.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Digitalis '23: Electronic Music Festival: Experimental works for sound and visual media, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Voice Recital by students of Stephanie Nakasian: 7:30 p.m., The Forum at Observatory Hill, (434) 924-3052, free.

An Evening with Lucinda Williams: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45, $42 advance.

Augustana: Every Day an Eternity Tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Say She She: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

Teen Open Mic Night: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken-word performers, dancers and comics welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event.

Jazz in the Amphitheater: Jazz Small Groups: Noon, University of Virginia Amphitheater, (434) 924-3052, free.

Scoring Human Existence: Spring concert, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434)924-3052, free.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Eddy & The JackWagons in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Theatre Live in HD: "Othello": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

First Fridays Grillin' & Chillin' with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Los Alacrenes de R.V.A.: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Into the Woods": Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

Drag Bonanza with Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Fridays After Five: Kendall Street Company with BOFA: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Music in the Orchard: Crozet Jam Band: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

"Always. Already. Enough. Flipping the Script on Mental Illness": A storytelling event presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, features storytelling, music and visual images to offer hope, reduce stigma and demonstrate that the arts are powerful tools for healing, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.

Music in the Mountains with Ryan Hollander: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended.

Primavera Fest: Noon to 9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Into the Woods": Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

DMR Adventures Presents: "Broadway at the Paramount": 2 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $42, $32, $22.

WNRN Presents: David Wax Museum with Palmyra: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 door, $18 advance.