SUNDAY, APRIL 23

President's Speaker Series for the Arts presents Tina Fey: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble with pianist Damien Groleau and vocalist Tina Hashemi: "Brother from a Sister City!", 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members.

Music in the Mountains with Midlife Crisis Band: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Stoner: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Masterworks 5: "Dazzling Dances," 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

James Tamelcoff: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: "Death by Design," 3 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15, $12 youths.

Western Albemarle High School: "Matilda," 2 p.m., WAHS Auditorium, (434) 823-8700, $14, $12 advance, $6 seniors and youths, $5 advance.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Jerusalem Quartet in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.

Paramount Theater tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Paramount Presents: Exhibition on Screen: "Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Deb Talan (of The Weepies): 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Fluvanna Community Singers: "Home is Where the Heart Is," 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.

Friday Night Out with Mike Proffitt: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Bob Bennetta Blues Revue with special guest Susanna Rosen: Just a Bite food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Madison Choral Society: "Enter Into His Rest — A Musical Journey to the Sabbath," 7 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, free.

Jazz Digs JABA Presents: John D'earth and University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $125 VIP, $50 orchestra, $35 balcony.

"Sentence: Flying in Place III": Writings by students in Piedmont Virginia Community College Higher Education in Prison program transformed into theatrical performances, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, free.

The Falsies with The Owners and Bed Maker: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $16, $14 advance, $50 for ticket four-pack.

Fridays After Five: Ramona and The Holy Smokes with John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Persimmon Tree Players: "Death by Design," 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15, $12 youths.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Fluvanna Community Singers: "Home is Where the Heart Is," 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended.

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Robert Jospe Trio: 5-8 p.m., venue closes at 5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Gimme Gimme Disco: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20 advance tier 2, $18 advance tier 1. Disco attire encouraged.

Met Live in HD: "Champion": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Rosewood Music Presents: John Kovach — Classical Guitarist: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $37.50.

"Sentence: Flying in Place III": Writings by students in Piedmont Virginia Community College Higher Education in Prison program transformed into theatrical performances, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, free.

Community Talent Showcase: 7 p.m., Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, $25, reserved tables $250 for eight seats, proceeds benefit All-Inclusive Playground and Lake Monticello Community Foundation.

Chatham Rabbits with Spectator Bird: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17 door, $15 advance.

Persimmon Tree Players: "Death by Design," 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15, $12 youths.

Inaugural Odds & Ends Experimental Film Festival: Presented by Light House Studio, screens experimental films from around the world, 6 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $15-$10.