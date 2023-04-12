THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Appalachian Voices Presents: “Not on This Land: The Fight Against the Atlantic Cast Pipeline” Premiere: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Happy Landing with Luke Richard Powers and Sid Blake: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $14, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

UVa University Singers: Area premiere of Craig Hella Johnson’s “Considering Matthew Shepard” oratorio, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Friday Night Out with The Davis Bradley Duo: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Don’t Look Up: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Friday Night Dance, ‘80s Style with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five: Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band with Lydia Station: First concert of new season, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

“Sounds of Spring: A Chic Debut”: 7 pm., Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton, $40, $35 advance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

UVa Percussion Ensemble with guest artist and composer John Lane: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music in the Mountains with Ron Gentry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Met Live in HD: “Der Rosenkavalier”: Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Matthew O’Donnell: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

7th Grade Girl Fight with Soul Meets Body and The Cage: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

“Sounds of Spring: Keynote Concert on the Lawn”: 2 pm., Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton, $15, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for ages 2 and younger.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

The Innocents featuring Allen Otte and John Lane: 6 p.m., Brooks Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3052, free.

UVa Chamber Music Series: Multiple mixed chamber music ensembles perform in final concert of the season, performers include cellist Adam Carter, double bassist Peter Spaar, clarinetist Jiyeon Choi, bassoonist Elizabeth Roberts, horn player Cody Halquist, violinist Daniel Sender and violinist David Sariti, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

UVa Baroque Orchestra: Music by Telemann, Handel, Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and Joseph Bologne Chevalier de St. George, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music in the Mountains with An Lar: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble and special guests: “Swing Into Spring” benefit for Loaves and Fishes, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$32 gold circle, $25-$22 reserved, $20-$17 general admission standing room only.

Paramount Presents: “Our Planet” Live in Concert: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75, $49.75, $39.75, $29.75.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Wines & Winds in the Ballroom”: Music and wine tasting led by Wintergreen Music Festival artistic director Erin Freeman and Veritas owner Andrew Hodson, noon and 3 pm., Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton, $40.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

Anthony Pirog and Joel Harrison CD release concert for “The Great Mirage”: Featuring guitarists Anthoy Pirog and Joel Harrison, bassist Matt Pavolka and drummer Mike Kuhl, p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18 UVa Wind Ensemble: 7 p.m., Hunter Smith Band Building at UVa, (434) 924-3052, free..

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $99.75, $74.75 , $64.75, $49.75.

Matt Venuti: “The Ultima Zone,” multimedia concert with music, film and deep sound immersion, 7 p.m., Unity Charlottesville.