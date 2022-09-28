 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Sept. 29

  • 0

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: Final event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Jesse Fiske Birthday Bash featuring Jacob Paul Allen and The Flood and others: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Preview of “Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free tickets can be reserved.

Vista Kicks with Orange Culture: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

People are also reading…

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Josh Mayo and the House Sauce: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Isabel Bailey Trio: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jukebox the Ghost with Corook: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour 2022 with Houndmouth and Robert Finley: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $170-$45.50, parking $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors. Opening Night Reception follows. Pay-what-you-can admission for opening night.

Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Tina Hashemi, Michael McNulty and Ami Falk: 3 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Junior Wilson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dylan LeBlanc (solo) with Genna Mathew: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Kizomba Family Night: Dancing, dining, games and cider, 6-10 p.m., beginner-friendly kizomba dance lesson at 6 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early bird, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Forever Motown: 5:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $125.

Paramount Presents: Pilobolus Big Five-Oh!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $54.75, $44.75.

The Districts with Alicia Blue: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2-4 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Venue closes at 4 p.m. for a private event.

Music on the Patio with Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Louis Smith: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Cedric Burnside: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall was canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. (434) 977-5590.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

Tai Verdes: HDTV Tour: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $100 VIP meet and greet, $30 at door, $25 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Sierra Hull with Lindsay Lou: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

When "Diving into Math with Emmy Noether" is presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, audience members can learn more about a mathematician whose work helped solve one of the central problems in Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Post Malone returns to the stage after recent fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert