Buzz Calendar for Sept. 29

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: Final event of the season, 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Jesse Fiske Birthday Bash featuring Jacob Paul Allen and The Flood and others: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Preview of “Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free tickets can be reserved.

Vista Kicks with Orange Culture: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Josh Mayo and the House Sauce: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Isabel Bailey Trio: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jukebox the Ghost with Corook: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour 2022 with Houndmouth and Robert Finley: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $170-$45.50, parking $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors. Opening Night Reception follows. Pay-what-you-can admission for opening night.

Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Tina Hashemi, Michael McNulty and Ami Falk: 3 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Junior Wilson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dylan LeBlanc (solo) with Genna Mathew: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Kizomba Family Night: Dancing, dining, games and cider, 6-10 p.m., beginner-friendly kizomba dance lesson at 6 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early bird, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Forever Motown: 5:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $125.

Paramount Presents: Pilobolus Big Five-Oh!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $54.75, $44.75.

The Districts with Alicia Blue: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2-4 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Venue closes at 4 p.m. for a private event.

Music on the Patio with Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Louis Smith: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Cedric Burnside: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall was canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. (434) 977-5590.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

Tai Verdes: HDTV Tour: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $100 VIP meet and greet, $30 at door, $25 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Sierra Hull with Lindsay Lou: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.