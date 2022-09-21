Buzz Calendar for Sept. 22

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Lockjaw: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

The Dip with Oh He Dead: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $24, $20 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Camp Culture: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Blowbirds: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dale and The ZDubs with Space Koi and Souwa Cream: 7:45 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $12 at door, $10 advance.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

12th annual Central Virginia Star Party: Includes telescope observation, hands-on astronomy activities and food by Mobilee Delicious, 6-10 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Fall Seafood Saturday with South Canal Street: Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch oysters are featured, 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free of younger than 21, reservations recommended

Ramona and the Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

“Love the Color of Your Butterfly” with soprano and Victory Hall Opera founding member Janinah Burnett: Band includes Keith Brown on piano, Luques Curtis on bass and Terreon “Tank” Gully on drums, 8 p.m., Fry’s Spring Beach Club Ballroom, $40, $20 students, at door; $35 and $15 online.

David Kulund and Adam Long: Trill of the Grill food truck will be there, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

Paramount Presents: Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$54;75, $39.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

Drag Bonanza: 1-Year Anniversary Show hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Shirley Burns, Nutz N Boltz Pop and Emmi Holsagol, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Lost Dog Street Band with special guests The Local Honeys: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Virginia Film Festival Presents: Sneak preview screening of “Raymond & Ray”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.

Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

California Bluegrass Reunion presented by WTJU featuring Bill Evans, Darol Anger, John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Jim Nunally and Chad Manning: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40, $35 advance.

Gary Clark Jr. with Langhorne Slim: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $75 gold circle, $59 lower orchestra reserved and $45 general admission.