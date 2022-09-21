 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 22

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Lockjaw: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

The Dip with Oh He Dead: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $24, $20 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Camp Culture: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Blowbirds: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dale and The ZDubs with Space Koi and Souwa Cream: 7:45 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $12 at door, $10 advance.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

12th annual Central Virginia Star Party: Includes telescope observation, hands-on astronomy activities and food by Mobilee Delicious, 6-10 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Fall Seafood Saturday with South Canal Street: Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch oysters are featured, 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free of younger than 21, reservations recommended

Ramona and the Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

“Love the Color of Your Butterfly” with soprano and Victory Hall Opera founding member Janinah Burnett: Band includes Keith Brown on piano, Luques Curtis on bass and Terreon “Tank” Gully on drums, 8 p.m., Fry’s Spring Beach Club Ballroom, $40, $20 students, at door; $35 and $15 online.

David Kulund and Adam Long: Trill of the Grill food truck will be there, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

Paramount Presents: Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$54;75, $39.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

Drag Bonanza: 1-Year Anniversary Show hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Shirley Burns, Nutz N Boltz Pop and Emmi Holsagol, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Lost Dog Street Band with special guests The Local Honeys: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Virginia Film Festival Presents: Sneak preview screening of “Raymond & Ray”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.

Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

California Bluegrass Reunion presented by WTJU featuring Bill Evans, Darol Anger, John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Jim Nunally and Chad Manning: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40, $35 advance.

Gary Clark Jr. with Langhorne Slim: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $75 gold circle, $59 lower orchestra reserved and $45 general admission.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

