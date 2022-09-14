 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Sept. 15

Vloiemans and Holshouser

Eric Vloiemans, left, and Will Holshouser will be performing music from their new album, “Two for the Road,” during Thursday’s Charlottesville Jazz Society concert at the Irving Theater.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Pride Trivia Night: Four rounds of trivia focused on LGBTQ history and fun facts, Firefly Restaurant and Game Room, for ages 16 and older, no cover, reservations recommended at (434) 202-1050.

Dutch trumpeter Eric Vloeimans and American master accordionist Will Holshouser: 7:30 p.m., Irving Theater at 225 W. Water St., $30, $25 advance, $20 for Charlottesville Jazz Society members.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

The Nude Party with Pearl Charles: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blake Hunter and Friends: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Oversteppers: A food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Butcher Brown Big Band featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO: BIGB4ND Album Release Party with The Charles Owens Trio: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Kobie Boykins, Exploring Mars: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors ad $19.75 students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Avi Kaplan with Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Uncle Pen: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Jen Tal Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Yola with Jac Ross: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $33, $27.50 advance. Rescheduled from Feb. 13.

The Swon Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center’s Cooke-Haley Theater, (540) 967-5200, $35.

Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Wavelength: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Heavy Heavy with Erin & The Wildfire: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Cville Sabroso Festival: Celebration of Latin American art, music, dance and food, 2-9 p.m., Booker T. Washington Park, free.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Live Music in the Orchard: Zuzu’s Hot 5: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Ayn Balija, Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Alex Fortes, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with 2 Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Pride Street Festival and Fun Day: Featuring performers, vendors, and more, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Artist”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Fozzy with No Resolve, GFM and Seventh Day Slumber: Jefferson Theater show has been canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Refunds automatically will be processed from your point of sale. (800) 594-8499.

Marinus in the Vineyard concerts series: Intimate concert of Haydn’s “Emperor Quartet” in the round with The Dover Quartet, 7:30 p.m., plus wine and BYOP (bring your own picnic) at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $55 general admission.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

The Afghan Whigs with Pink Mountaintops: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $130 soundcheck Q&A package, $35 day of show, $30 advance.

Marinus in the Vineyard concerts series: Intimate concert of Brahms and Schoenberg sextets in the round with The Dover Quartet, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, 7:30 p.m., plus wine and BYOP (bring your own picnic) at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

PUP with Palehound and The OBGMs: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.

John Craigie with special guest Maya de Vitry: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 advance.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week's issue. 

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

When "Diving into Math with Emmy Noether" is presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, audience members can learn more about a mathematician whose work helped solve one of the central problems in Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.

“Diving into Math with Emmy Noether”: Play by portraittheater Vienna starring Anita Zieher, 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall …

