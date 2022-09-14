Buzz Calendar for Sept. 15

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Pride Trivia Night: Four rounds of trivia focused on LGBTQ history and fun facts, Firefly Restaurant and Game Room, for ages 16 and older, no cover, reservations recommended at (434) 202-1050.

Dutch trumpeter Eric Vloeimans and American master accordionist Will Holshouser: 7:30 p.m., Irving Theater at 225 W. Water St., $30, $25 advance, $20 for Charlottesville Jazz Society members.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

The Nude Party with Pearl Charles: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blake Hunter and Friends: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Oversteppers: A food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Butcher Brown Big Band featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO: BIGB4ND Album Release Party with The Charles Owens Trio: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Kobie Boykins, Exploring Mars: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors ad $19.75 students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Avi Kaplan with Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Uncle Pen: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Jen Tal Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Yola with Jac Ross: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $33, $27.50 advance. Rescheduled from Feb. 13.

The Swon Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center’s Cooke-Haley Theater, (540) 967-5200, $35.

Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Wavelength: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Heavy Heavy with Erin & The Wildfire: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Cville Sabroso Festival: Celebration of Latin American art, music, dance and food, 2-9 p.m., Booker T. Washington Park, free.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Live Music in the Orchard: Zuzu’s Hot 5: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Ayn Balija, Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Alex Fortes, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week’s performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with 2 Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Pride Street Festival and Fun Day: Featuring performers, vendors, and more, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Artist”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Fozzy with No Resolve, GFM and Seventh Day Slumber: Jefferson Theater show has been canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Refunds automatically will be processed from your point of sale. (800) 594-8499.

Marinus in the Vineyard concerts series: Intimate concert of Haydn’s “Emperor Quartet” in the round with The Dover Quartet, 7:30 p.m., plus wine and BYOP (bring your own picnic) at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $55 general admission.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

The Afghan Whigs with Pink Mountaintops: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $130 soundcheck Q&A package, $35 day of show, $30 advance.

Marinus in the Vineyard concerts series: Intimate concert of Brahms and Schoenberg sextets in the round with The Dover Quartet, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, 7:30 p.m., plus wine and BYOP (bring your own picnic) at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

PUP with Palehound and The OBGMs: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance.

John Craigie with special guest Maya de Vitry: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 advance.