Buzz Calendar for Oct. 6

  • 0

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

St. Lucia with Caroline Kingsbury: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $26 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Jack Absolute Flies Again” : 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Underground Springhouse with Chestnut Grove: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

“Arts on the Hill: An Immersive Choral Experience with the University Singers and Director Michael Slon”: OpenGrounds event, 5 p.m., Carr’s Hill at University of Virginia, free, must enter lottery for admission.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Arcadia: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $195-$35.75, parking $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Soul of the City and SB Entertainment Present: Kerwin Claiborne — Theese Folks Crazy Comedy Special: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $37.50, $27.50.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Parker Millsap with Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Pumpkin Carving Demonstration by master pumpkin carver Ed Morton from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu’s Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Tropical Attitudes: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Closing at 5 p.m.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Mixed Chamber Ensembles featuring Jiyeon Choi, Kelly Peral, Ayn Balija, I-Jen Fang, Kelly Sulick, Adam Carter, Max McNutt and Nate Lee, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for students younger than 18 and for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Western Albemarle Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Chocolate and Wine Pairing: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 2 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Jazz Society’s 2022 Jazz Festival Fundraiser: Ivan Orr Ensemble at 2:30 p.m., Olivia Hadley & Stella Sokolowski Quartet at 3:30 p.m., John D’earth featuring Tina Hashemi at 4:30 p.m., Michael Elswick Gathering at 5:30 p.m. and Will Evans & Angelica X at 6:30 p.m., The Front Porch, cvillejazz.org/events, $25, $20 CJS members.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jill Andrews/Clem Snide: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance, general admission partially seated show.

Brandi Carlile with Katie Pruitt: Annual benefit for Charlottesville Free Clinic, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, sold out.

MONDAY, OCT. 10

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

Paramount Presents: Colbie Caillat: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $213.75 gold VIP, $188.75 silver VIP, $74.75 gold circle, $49.75, $39.75, $34.75.

The Lil Smokies: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Stereolab with support from Fievel is Glauque: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Rebekah Todd with The Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15-$12.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

