Buzz Calendar for Oct. 6

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

St. Lucia with Caroline Kingsbury: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $26 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Jack Absolute Flies Again” : 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Underground Springhouse with Chestnut Grove: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

“Arts on the Hill: An Immersive Choral Experience with the University Singers and Director Michael Slon”: OpenGrounds event, 5 p.m., Carr’s Hill at University of Virginia, free, must enter lottery for admission.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Arcadia: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $195-$35.75, parking $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Soul of the City and SB Entertainment Present: Kerwin Claiborne — Theese Folks Crazy Comedy Special: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $37.50, $27.50.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Parker Millsap with Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Pumpkin Carving Demonstration by master pumpkin carver Ed Morton from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu’s Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Tropical Attitudes: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Closing at 5 p.m.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Mixed Chamber Ensembles featuring Jiyeon Choi, Kelly Peral, Ayn Balija, I-Jen Fang, Kelly Sulick, Adam Carter, Max McNutt and Nate Lee, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for students younger than 18 and for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Western Albemarle Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Chocolate and Wine Pairing: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 2 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Jazz Society’s 2022 Jazz Festival Fundraiser: Ivan Orr Ensemble at 2:30 p.m., Olivia Hadley & Stella Sokolowski Quartet at 3:30 p.m., John D’earth featuring Tina Hashemi at 4:30 p.m., Michael Elswick Gathering at 5:30 p.m. and Will Evans & Angelica X at 6:30 p.m., The Front Porch, cvillejazz.org/events, $25, $20 CJS members.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jill Andrews/Clem Snide: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance, general admission partially seated show.

Brandi Carlile with Katie Pruitt: Annual benefit for Charlottesville Free Clinic, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, sold out.

MONDAY, OCT. 10

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

Paramount Presents: Colbie Caillat: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $213.75 gold VIP, $188.75 silver VIP, $74.75 gold circle, $49.75, $39.75, $34.75.

The Lil Smokies: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Stereolab with support from Fievel is Glauque: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Rebekah Todd with The Wilson Springs Hotel: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15-$12.