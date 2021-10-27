Buzz Calendar for Oct. 28

THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Flatland Cavalry with Charles Wesley Godwin: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fair: 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $25 ages 11 and older, free if 10 or younger. Event is outdoors; bad weather cancels.
Jazz in the Afternoon: Performance by Mike Rosensky’s Tuesday Small Group featuring guitarist Michael McNulty, pianist David Sun, bassist Ellis Nolan and drummer Carl Hamilton, 2 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Canal Basin Park in Scottsville, $12, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Special Halloween Drag Bonanza Costume Dance Party! hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance, seated with standing room, 16 and older.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with music by Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dayton Catering food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Witches’ Ball with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division, Solemn Shapes and DJ Cadybug: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park,$26.66, $20 advance, 18 and older.
Tauk with Litz: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Halloween Bash: Chamomile & Whiskey and 49 Winchester: 6:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $15, $12 advance. Part of the proceeds will benefit Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
Halloween Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Costumes welcome.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
James Tamelcoff: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Chris Smither: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $27, $25 advance.