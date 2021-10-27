 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 28
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 28

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Flatland Cavalry with Charles Wesley Godwin: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fair: 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $25 ages 11 and older, free if 10 or younger. Event is outdoors; bad weather cancels.

Jazz in the Afternoon: Performance by Mike Rosensky’s Tuesday Small Group featuring guitarist Michael McNulty, pianist David Sun, bassist Ellis Nolan and drummer Carl Hamilton, 2 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Canal Basin Park in Scottsville, $12, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Special Halloween Drag Bonanza Costume Dance Party! hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance, seated with standing room, 16 and older.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with music by Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Dayton Catering food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Witches’ Ball with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division, Solemn Shapes and DJ Cadybug: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park,$26.66, $20 advance, 18 and older.

Tauk with Litz: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Halloween Bash: Chamomile & Whiskey and 49 Winchester: 6:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $15, $12 advance. Part of the proceeds will benefit Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

Halloween Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Costumes welcome.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

James Tamelcoff: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.

MONDAY, NOV. 1

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Chris Smither: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $27, $25 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

