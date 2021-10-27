Buzz Calendar for Oct. 28

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Special Halloween Drag Bonanza Costume Dance Party! hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance, seated with standing room, 16 and older.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30