Buzz Calendar for Oct. 27

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Third Thursday Grill Out with Stan Hamrick: 5-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Badfish — A Tribute to Sublime with The Ries Brothers and Souwa Cream: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Stray Fossa with Films on Song and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12-$10.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

AREA 129 Halloween: Galactic-themed Halloween party, 6-9 p.m., The Arts Center in Orange, (540) 672-7311, $15. Minors must be accompanied by adults.

Family Weekend Choral Showcase featuring University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Cavalier Marching Band: Dress rehearsal for “Haunted Hooville” halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, free.

Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Little Stranger: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents “An Evening on the American Frontier”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $90 balcony, $25 orchestra, $10 students.

Jodie Davis’ “Acoustic Therapy”: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring AC/DC by BonScottsville, Radiohead by Pale Blue Dot, Jimmy Eat World by 7th Grade Girl Fight, Shania Twain by The Currys, The Ramones by Girls Choir and PJ Harvey by Charlie Shea, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance, two-night bundle $30. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

Ozma’s 20th Anniversary: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society, WTJU-FM and University of Virginia French Department, 8 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 249-6191, $25, $20 Charlottesville Jazz Society members.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Live Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

The Virginia Gentlemen: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Vineyards, (434) 207-3907,

Grand Opening Gala for new DuCard Pavilion space with South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: Outdoor festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., costume contest at 8 p.m., Looking Glass After-Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., IX Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 9 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $17 admission plus prop bag, $10 adults, $7 prop bag upgrade.

Percussionist Tom Teasley and violinist Steve Nachmanovitch: “Free Play,” first event in Teasley’s two-day residency, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students.

Sharif: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G & The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring The Grateful Dead by Bofa, Nirvana by Yard Sale, The Strokes by Cougar Beatrice, Little Feat by Sisters & Brothers, Paramore by Soul Meets Body, Fleetwood Mac by Boxed Lunch and The Cranberries by Silverstone, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Music on the Patio with Matty Metcalfe and Crewe d’Bayou: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Highway Department: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: De La Roll skating, 3-6 p.m., IX Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.

An Evening with The Disco Biscuits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50, $45 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Phantom of the Opera”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Percussionist Tom Teasley creates soundscape to accompany 1922 silent film “Nosferatu”: 3 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 seniors and students.

Déjà Vu: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $35, parking $15.

Pink Martini: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75, $54.75, $49.75, $39.75.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Shagwuf: Rescheduled from May 27, 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.