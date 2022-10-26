 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 27

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Third Thursday Grill Out with Stan Hamrick: 5-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Badfish — A Tribute to Sublime with The Ries Brothers and Souwa Cream: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Stray Fossa with Films on Song and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12-$10.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

AREA 129 Halloween: Galactic-themed Halloween party, 6-9 p.m., The Arts Center in Orange, (540) 672-7311, $15. Minors must be accompanied by adults.

Family Weekend Choral Showcase featuring University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Cavalier Marching Band: Dress rehearsal for “Haunted Hooville” halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, free.

Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Little Stranger: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents “An Evening on the American Frontier”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $90 balcony, $25 orchestra, $10 students.

Jodie Davis’ “Acoustic Therapy”: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring AC/DC by BonScottsville, Radiohead by Pale Blue Dot, Jimmy Eat World by 7th Grade Girl Fight, Shania Twain by The Currys, The Ramones by Girls Choir and PJ Harvey by Charlie Shea, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance, two-night bundle $30. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

Ozma’s 20th Anniversary: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society, WTJU-FM and University of Virginia French Department, 8 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 249-6191, $25, $20 Charlottesville Jazz Society members.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Live Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

The Virginia Gentlemen: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Vineyards, (434) 207-3907,

Grand Opening Gala for new DuCard Pavilion space with South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: Outdoor festival from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., costume contest at 8 p.m., Looking Glass After-Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., IX Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 9 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $17 admission plus prop bag, $10 adults, $7 prop bag upgrade.

Percussionist Tom Teasley and violinist Steve Nachmanovitch: “Free Play,” first event in Teasley’s two-day residency, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students.

Sharif: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G & The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring The Grateful Dead by Bofa, Nirvana by Yard Sale, The Strokes by Cougar Beatrice, Little Feat by Sisters & Brothers, Paramore by Soul Meets Body, Fleetwood Mac by Boxed Lunch and The Cranberries by Silverstone, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Music on the Patio with Matty Metcalfe and Crewe d’Bayou: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Highway Department: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: De La Roll skating, 3-6 p.m., IX Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.

An Evening with The Disco Biscuits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50, $45 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Phantom of the Opera”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Percussionist Tom Teasley creates soundscape to accompany 1922 silent film “Nosferatu”: 3 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 seniors and students.

Déjà Vu: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $35, parking $15.

Pink Martini: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75, $54.75, $49.75, $39.75.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Shagwuf: Rescheduled from May 27, 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

