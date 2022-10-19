Buzz Calendar for Oct. 20

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

ZOSO — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Bombadil with Boxed Lunch and Matt Curreri: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Paulien Quartet: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun Tour with special guest DJ Arie Spins: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $99 VIP, $39 at the door, $34.50 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Airplane!”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Documentary and Narrative Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. Open to beginners and experienced filmmakers.

Free Movie Friday screening of “Nope”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents: Will Overman with Grady Spencer & The Work: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Zephyrus Early Music Vocal Ensemble with director Megan Sharp, organist Jonathan Schakel and gambist Amy Domingues: Opening concert in Westminster Organ Concert Series’ 42nd season, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception will follow, ample parking available behind church, sanctuary is accessible to patrons using wheelchairs.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Free Bridge Quintet: “Bird Song: The Music of Charlie Parker”: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and youths ages 6 to 18.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Hocus Pocus” Movie Night: Family-friendly event, 7-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $10, $5 ages 12 and younger, reservations encouraged. Complimentary small popcorn for anyone in costume.

Music on the Patio with Kat and The Travelers: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Gina Sobel and Matt Draper: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

The Cadillac Three with Everette and Emma White: 7:15 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Medea”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

2022 Mad Jazz Festival: Starring Tim Warfield and VIP Room headliner Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Five, hosted by Dave Rogers of NBC 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, $75 VIP tickets, $20 Cheers ticket. Proceeds from wine auctions will benefit Madison County Free Clinic. $5 from each ticket will be donated to University of Virginia Breast Care Center.

Sexbruise?: Satirical pop band, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 at door, $12 advance.

18th annual Adrenaline Film Project Screening Event: 8 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theater, $12.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with The Midlife Crisis Band: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Isabel Bailey Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Brent Cobb + Hayes Carll — Gettin’ Together co-headlining tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50-$35, $45-$30 advance. Limited table seats available.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Goonies”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

The Cville Band: 100th Season Fall Concert, includes world premiere of Gary Fagan’s “Soundtrack of the Community,” 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, free.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Takacs Quartet for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $30-$12 loge and balcony.

Twiddle with Of Good Nature: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $31, $28 advance. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the White Light Foundation.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Whitney with twen: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $34. advance.

Daniel Nunnelee: More Lovely Together Tour: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.