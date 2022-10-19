 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 20

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

ZOSO — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Bombadil with Boxed Lunch and Matt Curreri: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Paulien Quartet: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun Tour with special guest DJ Arie Spins: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $99 VIP, $39 at the door, $34.50 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Airplane!”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Documentary and Narrative Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. Open to beginners and experienced filmmakers.

Free Movie Friday screening of “Nope”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents: Will Overman with Grady Spencer & The Work: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Zephyrus Early Music Vocal Ensemble with director Megan Sharp, organist Jonathan Schakel and gambist Amy Domingues: Opening concert in Westminster Organ Concert Series’ 42nd season, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception will follow, ample parking available behind church, sanctuary is accessible to patrons using wheelchairs.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Free Bridge Quintet: “Bird Song: The Music of Charlie Parker”: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and youths ages 6 to 18.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Hocus Pocus” Movie Night: Family-friendly event, 7-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $10, $5 ages 12 and younger, reservations encouraged. Complimentary small popcorn for anyone in costume.

Music on the Patio with Kat and The Travelers: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Gina Sobel and Matt Draper: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

The Cadillac Three with Everette and Emma White: 7:15 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Medea”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

2022 Mad Jazz Festival: Starring Tim Warfield and VIP Room headliner Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Five, hosted by Dave Rogers of NBC 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, $75 VIP tickets, $20 Cheers ticket. Proceeds from wine auctions will benefit Madison County Free Clinic. $5 from each ticket will be donated to University of Virginia Breast Care Center.

Sexbruise?: Satirical pop band, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 at door, $12 advance.

18th annual Adrenaline Film Project Screening Event: 8 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theater, $12.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with The Midlife Crisis Band: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Isabel Bailey Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Brent Cobb + Hayes Carll — Gettin’ Together co-headlining tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50-$35, $45-$30 advance. Limited table seats available.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Goonies”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

The Cville Band: 100th Season Fall Concert, includes world premiere of Gary Fagan’s “Soundtrack of the Community,” 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, free.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Takacs Quartet for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $30-$12 loge and balcony.

Twiddle with Of Good Nature: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $31, $28 advance. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the White Light Foundation.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Whitney with twen: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $34. advance.

Daniel Nunnelee: More Lovely Together Tour: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

