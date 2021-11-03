Buzz Calendar for Nov. 4

THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Loud Luxury: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Blazing Saddle Tramps: 8-10 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Thin Lear, Nan Macmillan and Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., The Garage.
Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall (G.G.R.H.): 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Steep Canyon Rangers with David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Paramount Presents: Harlem 100 — Mwenzo & The Shakes featuring Brianna Thomas, Vuyo Sotashe and Mathis Picard: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 and $19.75. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.
The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
Music on the Patio with Adriel Genet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 1 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Donna the Buffalo: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Tour of the Paramount Theater: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
Lifeview Marketing Presents: 10th annual United Nations of Comedy Tour: Starring Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, Brendan Eyre and Antoine Scott, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.50. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.
Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Elby Brass + Tyler Dick Band : 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.
Paramount Presents: Schoolhouse Rock Live! at Paramount Theater has been canceled. For ticket refund inquiries, call (434) 979-1333.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.
Bailey Hayes: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY, NOV. 8
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
Violinist Augustin Hadelich in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.