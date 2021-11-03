 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 4
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 4

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Loud Luxury: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Blazing Saddle Tramps: 8-10 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Thin Lear, Nan Macmillan and Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., The Garage.

Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall (G.G.R.H.): 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Steep Canyon Rangers with David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Paramount Presents: Harlem 100 — Mwenzo & The Shakes featuring Brianna Thomas, Vuyo Sotashe and Mathis Picard: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 and $19.75. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Music on the Patio with Adriel Genet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 1 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Donna the Buffalo: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Chris Estey, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Tour of the Paramount Theater: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.

Lifeview Marketing Presents: 10th annual United Nations of Comedy Tour: Starring Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, Brendan Eyre and Antoine Scott, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.50. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Elby Brass + Tyler Dick Band : 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 2: Bass & Beethoven” with bassist Peter Spaar, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“She Echoes on the Vine”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Paramount Presents: Schoolhouse Rock Live! at Paramount Theater has been canceled. For ticket refund inquiries, call (434) 979-1333.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

Bailey Hayes: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, NOV. 8

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

Violinist Augustin Hadelich in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Circles Around the Sun: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Tours of the Paramount Theater: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required. Masks required for everyone inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

