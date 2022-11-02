Buzz Calendar for Nov. 3

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Impromptu Autumn Concert with violinist Aki Saulière, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Mimi Solomon presented by The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation: 2:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 295-5395, free, refreshments will follow.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble featuring the music of JoVia Armstrong with guest violinist Leslie Deshazor: “Play It Forward!”. 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Chestnut Grove: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Tara Mills Trio: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Penny & Sparrow with special guest Annika Bennett: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Day of the Dead All-Stars with Andy Tichenor’s Almost Acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

22nd annual Apple Harvest Festival: Music by local bands, demonstrations by local artisans and hayrides, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with The Weedeaters: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Musical Suspects: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Michael Clem and Andy Thacker: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Keller Williams’ “Laugh” 20th Anniversary with Dave Watts and Tye North: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $28 advance.

Sunflower Bean with Good Dog Nigel and Work Wear: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Live Music in the Orchard: Melissa Hansen: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Davis Bradley Duo: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Willie D-E (solo): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

Mackenzie Roark: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.