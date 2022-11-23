Buzz Calendar for Nov. 24

THURSDAY, NOV. 24
No events scheduled at presstime.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
Black Friday Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
David Tewksbury Band: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. England: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
Live Music in the Orchard: The Wavelength Trio: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Otra Vez: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Official Chamomile & Whiskey After-Party with Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Chamomile & Whiskey — A Friendsgiving Revue with special guests Dropping Julia: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $48 for four-pack of tickets.
Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — Mexico vs. Argentina: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advanc, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Miles Pearce: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.
Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
MONDAY, NOV. 28
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.
Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. Iran: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.