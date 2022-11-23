 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 24

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

No events scheduled at presstime.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Black Friday Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

David Tewksbury Band: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. England: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Live Music in the Orchard: The Wavelength Trio: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Otra Vez: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Official Chamomile & Whiskey After-Party with Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Chamomile & Whiskey — A Friendsgiving Revue with special guests Dropping Julia: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $48 for four-pack of tickets.

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — Mexico vs. Argentina: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advanc, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Miles Pearce: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. Iran: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

 

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

