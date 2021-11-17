 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 18
Buzz Calendar for Nov. 18

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Paramount Presents: Fran Lebowitz: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Choral music from the Broadway stage, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Upfront Inc. Presents: “Last Podcast on the Left — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$150 VIP, $50, $45, $35, $25.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Presents: Chris Alan — Talk to Me: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

University of Virginia Early Music Ensemble: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Lua Project: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Delta Rae with Wyn Starks and Carrie Welling: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $15, $13 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members, $5 students, free if younger than 18.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Houndmouth with Ona: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance. Rescheduled from Sept. 22; all original tickets will be honored.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Thankful Dead: Bigfoot Country and Sisters and Brothers: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

