Buzz Calendar for Nov. 18

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Upfront Inc. Presents: “Last Podcast on the Left — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$150 VIP, $50, $45, $35, $25.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Presents: Chris Alan — Talk to Me: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

University of Virginia Early Music Ensemble: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.