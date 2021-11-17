Buzz Calendar for Nov. 18

THURSDAY, NOV. 18
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.
Paramount Presents: Fran Lebowitz: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Choral music from the Broadway stage, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Upfront Inc. Presents: “Last Podcast on the Left — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$150 VIP, $50, $45, $35, $25.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Presents: Chris Alan — Talk to Me: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
University of Virginia Early Music Ensemble: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.
Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Lua Project: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Delta Rae with Wyn Starks and Carrie Welling: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.50, $39.50 and $29.50.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $15, $13 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members, $5 students, free if younger than 18.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Joker Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Houndmouth with Ona: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance. Rescheduled from Sept. 22; all original tickets will be honored.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Thankful Dead: Bigfoot Country and Sisters and Brothers: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.