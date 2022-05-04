 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for May 5

THURSDAY, MAY 5

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, noon, Central Place on Downtown Mall, free.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

IndieHeads Presents: Orion and the Melted Crayons with Midnite Taxi and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Music on Main with jazz by Laissez Foure: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Park in Orange, (540) 672-2540, free.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Zephyrus: “Requiem” by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, outdoors at Charlottesville Waldorf School, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Vaccination requested.

It’s Finally Friday with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dawg Hot Dogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“Dance Vignettes” by Cumulus Dance: Choreographed dances and improvisation, 5:30, 5:40, 5:50, 6, 6:10, 6:20, 6:30, 6:40, 6:50, 7, 7:10 and 7:20 p.m., Studio 20 at McGuffey Art Center,

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CBDB with Sisters & Brothers: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

Music on the Patio with The Bennie Dodd Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Robert Jospe Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, sold out.

Charlottesville Ballet Presents: “Connections”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $45-$25, $40-$20 youths, students, seniors and military members. “Democracy & Dance” event at 4:15 p.m. is $20-$15. $75 VIP ticket includes premier seating and beverage.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zephyrus: “Requiem” by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Masks recommended indoors. Vaccination requested.

Mihali (from Twiddle) with Baked Shrimp: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Camp Revel: Annual fundraiser for The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434) 218-2060, $75 and $25, 21 and older.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Denim-n-Lace: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jon Spencer and the HITmakers: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

MONDAY, MAY 9

Gogol Bordello: Solidaritine Tour with Bat Fangs: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $34 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

The Nu Band: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 249-6191, $10.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents: “This Much I Know to Be True”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Leon Bridges —The Boundless Tour with Chiiild: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99.50-$49.50.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

