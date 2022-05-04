Buzz Calendar for May 5

THURSDAY, MAY 5

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, noon, Central Place on Downtown Mall, free.

“The Children”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

IndieHeads Presents: Orion and the Melted Crayons with Midnite Taxi and Yard Sale: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Music on Main with jazz by Laissez Foure: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Taylor Park in Orange, (540) 672-2540, free.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Zephyrus: “Requiem” by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, outdoors at Charlottesville Waldorf School, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Vaccination requested.

It’s Finally Friday with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, all Friday night tickets $10. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Law Dawg Hot Dogs food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

“Dance Vignettes” by Cumulus Dance: Choreographed dances and improvisation, 5:30, 5:40, 5:50, 6, 6:10, 6:20, 6:30, 6:40, 6:50, 7, 7:10 and 7:20 p.m., Studio 20 at McGuffey Art Center,

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CBDB with Sisters & Brothers: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

Music on the Patio with The Bennie Dodd Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Robert Jospe Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, sold out.

Charlottesville Ballet Presents: “Connections”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $45-$25, $40-$20 youths, students, seniors and military members. “Democracy & Dance” event at 4:15 p.m. is $20-$15. $75 VIP ticket includes premier seating and beverage.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zephyrus: “Requiem” by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, St. Paul’s Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Masks recommended indoors. Vaccination requested.

Mihali (from Twiddle) with Baked Shrimp: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Camp Revel: Annual fundraiser for The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434) 218-2060, $75 and $25, 21 and older.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Denim-n-Lace: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jon Spencer and the HITmakers: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

MONDAY, MAY 9

Gogol Bordello: Solidaritine Tour with Bat Fangs: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $34 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

The Nu Band: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 249-6191, $10.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents: “This Much I Know to Be True”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Leon Bridges —The Boundless Tour with Chiiild: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $99.50-$49.50.