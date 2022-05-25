Buzz Calendar for May 26

THURSDAY, MAY 26

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Studebaker Huck: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Ruckus the Bulldog: 7 p.m., Champion Brewery, (434) 295-2739 (BREW), free.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Shane Click: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswck Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

“Social Dance”: Under Story and Shandoah Goldman, 6 p.m., Mad Bowl at the University of Virginia, reception follows at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa.

Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Shagwüf with Work Wear: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Fridays After Five with Chickenhead Blues Band with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

“Stranger Things”-Inspired ‘80s Dance Party with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance.

Haley Griffith: Noon-4 p.m., Just A Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Met Live in HD: “Turandot”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Chardonnay: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The War on Drugs: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Memorial Day Weekend Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Memorial Day Music on the Patio by Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

An Evening with Stephane Wrembel Band: Presented by WTJU, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.

WEDNESDAY, June 1

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.