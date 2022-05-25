 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for May 26

  • 0

THURSDAY, MAY 26

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Studebaker Huck: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Ruckus the Bulldog: 7 p.m., Champion Brewery, (434) 295-2739 (BREW), free.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Shane Click: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

People are also reading…

The Michael Elswck Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

“Social Dance”: Under Story and Shandoah Goldman, 6 p.m., Mad Bowl at the University of Virginia, reception follows at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa.

Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Shagwüf with Work Wear: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Fridays After Five with Chickenhead Blues Band with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

“Stranger Things”-Inspired ‘80s Dance Party with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance.

Haley Griffith: Noon-4 p.m., Just A Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Met Live in HD: “Turandot”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Chardonnay: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The War on Drugs: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Memorial Day Weekend Music on the Patio by Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Memorial Day Music on the Patio by Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

An Evening with Stephane Wrembel Band: Presented by WTJU, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.

WEDNESDAY, June 1

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, May 21

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and hig…

Best Bets for Friday, May 20

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high scho…

Best Bets for Thursday, May 19

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high scho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Samuel L Jackson joins 'Garfield' cast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert