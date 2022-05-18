Buzz Calendar for May 19

THURSDAY, MAY 19

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Slice Versa food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, 5 p.m., Charlottesville City Hall area of Downtown Mall, free.

Third Thursday Grill-Out with Dave Goodrich: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Bring your own meats and veggies for the grill.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: Preview, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “The Book of Dust,” “La Belle Sauvage”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Leon III with Saw Black: Presented by Warhen Records, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with John Kelly: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: Opening Night, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Erin & The Wildfire with Tennishu (from Butcher Brown): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

Fridays After Five with 180 with The Juice Box Boys: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Virginia Glee Club: Commencement weekend concert of ensemble’s 151st season, 8 p.m., University of Virginia Chapel, (434) 924-3376, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

Music on the Patio with Kat & The Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Silas Frayser: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Nathan Colberg with Free Union and itsjustrand: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Twisted Biscuit food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Met Live in HD: “Lucia di Lammermoor”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jazz Night with Regan and Westlyn and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

Rivanna Roots: We Are Star Children in outdoor concert series, 5-9 p.m., Rivanna River Company, season pass is $132.

Disco Risqué with Weekend Plans: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

The North Country: Champion Brewing, (434) 295-2739 (BREW).

Music on the Patio by Midlife Crisis Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Hope and Recovery” with classical violinist Sarah Darling, classical violinist Fiona Hughes, classical violist Jason Fisher, classical cellist Benjamin Wyatt and reader Kenneth A. Myers, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tuba Skinny: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $27 advance. Moved from Jefferson Theater; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Matty Metcalfe: 1-4 p.m., oysters by Oyster Catcher Sea Farm available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 23

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.