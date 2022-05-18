 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for May 19

  • 0

THURSDAY, MAY 19

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Slice Versa food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, 5 p.m., Charlottesville City Hall area of Downtown Mall, free.

Third Thursday Grill-Out with Dave Goodrich: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Bring your own meats and veggies for the grill.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: Preview, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

People are also reading…

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “The Book of Dust,” “La Belle Sauvage”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Leon III with Saw Black: Presented by Warhen Records, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with John Kelly: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: Opening Night, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Erin & The Wildfire with Tennishu (from Butcher Brown): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

Fridays After Five with 180 with The Juice Box Boys: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Virginia Glee Club: Commencement weekend concert of ensemble’s 151st season, 8 p.m., University of Virginia Chapel, (434) 924-3376, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

Music on the Patio with Kat & The Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Silas Frayser: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Nathan Colberg with Free Union and itsjustrand: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Twisted Biscuit food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Met Live in HD: “Lucia di Lammermoor”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jazz Night with Regan and Westlyn and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

Rivanna Roots: We Are Star Children in outdoor concert series, 5-9 p.m., Rivanna River Company, season pass is $132.

Disco Risqué with Weekend Plans: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

The North Country: Champion Brewing, (434) 295-2739 (BREW).

Music on the Patio by Midlife Crisis Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Hope and Recovery” with classical violinist Sarah Darling, classical violinist Fiona Hughes, classical violist Jason Fisher, classical cellist Benjamin Wyatt and reader Kenneth A. Myers, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tuba Skinny: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $27 advance. Moved from Jefferson Theater; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Matty Metcalfe: 1-4 p.m., oysters by Oyster Catcher Sea Farm available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 23

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online. He told The AP: “I can’t sweat that.” The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers. The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl. 

Best Bets for Sunday, May 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert …

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, all right, but not as Shakespeare imagined. No Norwegian prince arrives to seize the Danish throne. And to be or not to be is not the question. So it goes in the latest operatic adaptation of the most famous play in the English language. “Hamlet,” with music by Brett Dean and libretto by Matthew Jocelyn, opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Friday. Jocelyn has taken pains to condense the play into an opera that runs less than three hours. He says he opted to focus on a family story, along the way changing familiar bits and cutting out subplots. The opera is the final new production in the Met's comeback-from-COVID season.

Best Bets for Friday, May 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Best Bets for Sunday, April 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott join the cast of new movie 'Wizards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert