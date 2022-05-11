Buzz Calendar for May 12

THURSDAY, MAY 12

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, noon, Battle Building Urban Park, free.

Tyler Ramsey with Will Overman: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Open Mic Night: Seating and signups at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, no cover for performers.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With The Queenz: Korilynn, Avalanche Brentwood and Aly Kazam, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, 16 and older.

Fridays After Five with Lord Nelson: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., dinner available from Over the Top Chef, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

20th-Anniversary Celebration with Eli Cook and Ralph Rush: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10 donation.

49 Winchester with The Maggie Valley Band: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert and dinner, $30 concert only, $10 student concert only.

Willie D-E: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wiz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

EMS Appreciation/Benefit Comedy Night featuring Chris Alan, Jessica Liz, TJ Ferguson and Tim D. Miller: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 advance, benefits TJEMS.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Cville Jazz Congregation: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bob Log III: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Dark Star Orchestra: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Wine Down Wednesday with Greg Ward & Co.: 5-9 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Outback Presents: Chelcie Lynn — “The Tammy Tour”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $109.50 VIP meet and greet, $89.50 VIP meet and greet, $39.50, $29.50 and $24.