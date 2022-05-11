 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for May 12

49 Winchester

49 Winchester will fill Saturday’s show at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall with music from its new album, “Fortune Favors the Bold.” The Maggie Valley Band also is on the bill with its own original music.

 Joshua Black Wilkins

THURSDAY, MAY 12

The Webley Twizzle Project: Pop-up performances with Bruce Carveth on concertina and fiddle and Pete Marshall on octave mandolin, noon, Battle Building Urban Park, free.

Tyler Ramsey with Will Overman: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Open Mic Night: Seating and signups at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, no cover for performers.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With The Queenz: Korilynn, Avalanche Brentwood and Aly Kazam, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, 16 and older.

Fridays After Five with Lord Nelson: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., dinner available from Over the Top Chef, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

20th-Anniversary Celebration with Eli Cook and Ralph Rush: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10 donation.

49 Winchester with The Maggie Valley Band: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert and dinner, $30 concert only, $10 student concert only.

Willie D-E: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wiz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

EMS Appreciation/Benefit Comedy Night featuring Chris Alan, Jessica Liz, TJ Ferguson and Tim D. Miller: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 advance, benefits TJEMS.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Cville Jazz Congregation: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bob Log III: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Dark Star Orchestra: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Wine Down Wednesday with Greg Ward & Co.: 5-9 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Outback Presents: Chelcie Lynn — “The Tammy Tour”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $109.50 VIP meet and greet, $89.50 VIP meet and greet, $39.50, $29.50 and $24.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

