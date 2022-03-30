Buzz Calendar for March 31

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Dominic Giardino: Historical clarinet workshop and open rehearsal, 7-9 p.m., 113 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Wordplay: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, benefits Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

Leif Vollebekk with Dosh: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra with clarinetist Dominic Giardino: “Germans Abroad,” 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Sara Bouchard Colloquium: Multidisciplinary artist and composer, 3:30 p.m., 107 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Friday Night Out with 2 Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Vegabonds with The Stews: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60 for ticket four-pack, $20 day of show, $19 advance, $16 early bird.

Outdoor Series: “Ballet + Song”: Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Opera, Oratorio Society of Virginia and University of Virginia Chamber Singers, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Pale Blue Dot with Audacity Brass Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

WTJU 91.1 FM’s 65th Birthday Celebration Broadcast: Live event features performances by Chelsea Holt and Matt Fritts, Bill Adams, Pete Marshall, Ryan Marley Grant, Andy McLeod and New Boss, 6-9 p.m., WTJU 91.1 FM, (434) 924-0885. Listeners may call and record birthday wishes to be shared.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Jennifer Grim: Flute recital, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Paulien Quartet: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: Rescheduled show, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

Outdoor Series: Sensory-Friendly “Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet and Accessible Theatre Project: 11 a.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, free.

Outdoor Series: “Ballet + Symphony”: Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia, 3 p.m., music by Youth Orchestras begins at 2:30 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

University Dance Club Presents: “Tell Me You Love UDC”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dale and The ZDubs and Feel Free with Cougar Beatrice: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Outdoor Series: “A Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet: Original narrated ballet by Emily Hartka, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

The Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tre Charles: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

Car Seat Headrest with Bartees Strange: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Violist Daniel Sweaney and pianist Lynn Kompass: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Marinus Ensemble: “Marinus in the Vineyard” performance of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” by violinists Siwoo Kim and Kobi Malkin, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, 7 p.m., King Family Vineyards in Crozet, free, registration required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Suzanne Santo with The Sea The Sea: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.