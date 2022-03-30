 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for March 31

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Dominic Giardino: Historical clarinet workshop and open rehearsal, 7-9 p.m., 113 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Wordplay: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, benefits Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

Leif Vollebekk with Dosh: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra with clarinetist Dominic Giardino: “Germans Abroad,” 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.

Sara Bouchard Colloquium: Multidisciplinary artist and composer, 3:30 p.m., 107 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Friday Night Out with 2 Wishes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Vegabonds with The Stews: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $60 for ticket four-pack, $20 day of show, $19 advance, $16 early bird.

Outdoor Series: “Ballet + Song”: Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Opera, Oratorio Society of Virginia and University of Virginia Chamber Singers, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Pale Blue Dot with Audacity Brass Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

WTJU 91.1 FM’s 65th Birthday Celebration Broadcast: Live event features performances by Chelsea Holt and Matt Fritts, Bill Adams, Pete Marshall, Ryan Marley Grant, Andy McLeod and New Boss, 6-9 p.m., WTJU 91.1 FM, (434) 924-0885. Listeners may call and record birthday wishes to be shared.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Jennifer Grim: Flute recital, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Paulien Quartet: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: Rescheduled show, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

Outdoor Series: Sensory-Friendly “Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet and Accessible Theatre Project: 11 a.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, free.

Outdoor Series: “Ballet + Symphony”: Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia, 3 p.m., music by Youth Orchestras begins at 2:30 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

University Dance Club Presents: “Tell Me You Love UDC”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dale and The ZDubs and Feel Free with Cougar Beatrice: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Outdoor Series: “A Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet: Original narrated ballet by Emily Hartka, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

The Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tre Charles: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

Car Seat Headrest with Bartees Strange: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Violist Daniel Sweaney and pianist Lynn Kompass: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Marinus Ensemble: “Marinus in the Vineyard” performance of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” by violinists Siwoo Kim and Kobi Malkin, violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and cellist Joseph Kuipers, 7 p.m., King Family Vineyards in Crozet, free, registration required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Suzanne Santo with The Sea The Sea: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Checking venues' COVID-19 policies in advance is recommended. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines.  Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

