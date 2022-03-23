Buzz Calendar for March 24

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Waveform with Yard Sale and Hotspit: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

David Tewksbury: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance, $50 two-night bundle.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: The Moth — True Stories Told Live: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.75, $29.75 and $24.75.

Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The BLNDRS with The Mitras and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Discover Black Cville national launch event: Formal launch announcement at 2 p.m., Vibefest featuring music by Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5, The Fuzz Band, Varina Taylor & Friends, Terry The Hippie and Sista Nickey McMullen, 5 to 9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Don Carlos”: Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Paramount Presents: “Learning to Live Together — The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $12 seniors.

The Unsuitables: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jazz Night with Johnny Clark and the Cat Daddies and Quintessential Quartet (formerly The Accidentals), 8 p.m., seating at 7 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Music on the Patio with Dominic Carpin & Bryan Martin: Cashmere Jungle Lords: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Wavelength Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $95-$15, parking $20.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: “Anything Goes — The Musical in HD”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.

Spring Outdoor Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, vendor displays, craft beer and pub grub, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zach Burnette: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jason Burke Band: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Zachary Williams (of The Lone Bellow) with Early James: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.

Organist Jonathan Schakel in Westminster Organ Concert Series: Organ music of Johann Sebastian Bach in new Organ Meditations series, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Welcome to Night Vale with Eliza Rickman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $32 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Arod Quartet in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39 orchestra, $30 full-view loge and balcony, $12 partial-view loge and balcony, $12 students, $5 one-hour student rush.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

