Buzz Calendar for March 24

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Waveform with Yard Sale and Hotspit: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

David Tewksbury: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance, $50 two-night bundle.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: The Moth — True Stories Told Live: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.75, $29.75 and $24.75.

Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The BLNDRS with The Mitras and Uga Buga: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Discover Black Cville national launch event: Formal launch announcement at 2 p.m., Vibefest featuring music by Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5, The Fuzz Band, Varina Taylor & Friends, Terry The Hippie and Sista Nickey McMullen, 5 to 9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Don Carlos”: Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Paramount Presents: “Learning to Live Together — The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $12 seniors.

The Unsuitables: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jazz Night with Johnny Clark and the Cat Daddies and Quintessential Quartet (formerly The Accidentals), 8 p.m., seating at 7 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Music on the Patio with Dominic Carpin & Bryan Martin: Cashmere Jungle Lords: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Wavelength Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $95-$15, parking $20.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: “Anything Goes — The Musical in HD”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.

Spring Outdoor Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, vendor displays, craft beer and pub grub, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zach Burnette: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jason Burke Band: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Zachary Williams (of The Lone Bellow) with Early James: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $18 advance.

Organist Jonathan Schakel in Westminster Organ Concert Series: Organ music of Johann Sebastian Bach in new Organ Meditations series, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Welcome to Night Vale with Eliza Rickman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $32 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Arod Quartet in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39 orchestra, $30 full-view loge and balcony, $12 partial-view loge and balcony, $12 students, $5 one-hour student rush.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: “Anything Goes — The Musical in HD”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

