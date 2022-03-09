Buzz Calendar for March 10

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Kat & The Travelers: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.

Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan: “Do You Have Any Ranch?”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

Mardi Gras Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Open Mic Night: Reopening show, seating and sign-ups at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, free for musicians.

Boxed Lunch EP Release Show with Landon Elliott: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Organist Daniel Sañez in Westminster Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Music on the Patio with Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

2Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Ariadne auf Naxos”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Andrew Washington: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lord Nelson “Transmission” Release Party with Adam’s Plastic Pond: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Gary Green and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble: “Swing into Spring” Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35 gold circle, $32 gold circle advance, $25 reserved, $22 reserved advance, $20 general admission standing room only, $17 general admission standing room only advance, benefits The Haven.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: The Mavericks — “En Español” World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75.75, $65.75, $48.75, $38.75.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Davis Wax Museum (Trio): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39 orchestra, $30 full-view loge and balcony, $12 partial-view loge and balcony, $12 students, $5 one-hour student rush.

The Way Down Wanderers: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

The Wooks with The Wilson Springs Hotel: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.