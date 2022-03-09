 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for March 10

  • 0

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Kat & The Travelers: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.

Outback Presents: Kathleen Madigan: “Do You Have Any Ranch?”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

Mardi Gras Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

People are also reading…

Open Mic Night: Reopening show, seating and sign-ups at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $3 spectators, free for musicians.

Boxed Lunch EP Release Show with Landon Elliott: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Organist Daniel Sañez in Westminster Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Music on the Patio with Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

2Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: “Ariadne auf Naxos”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Andrew Washington: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lord Nelson “Transmission” Release Party with Adam’s Plastic Pond: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Gary Green and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble: “Swing into Spring” Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35 gold circle, $32 gold circle advance, $25 reserved, $22 reserved advance, $20 general admission standing room only, $17 general admission standing room only advance, benefits The Haven.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: The Mavericks — “En Español” World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75.75, $65.75, $48.75, $38.75.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Davis Wax Museum (Trio): 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39 orchestra, $30 full-view loge and balcony, $12 partial-view loge and balcony, $12 students, $5 one-hour student rush.

The Way Down Wanderers: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

The Wooks with The Wilson Springs Hotel: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, March 6

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (4…

Best Bets for Friday, March 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Best Bets for Saturday, March 5

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations r…

Be There: Bears, swans and an original documentary

Rae Wynn-Grant, a large-carnivore ecologist with the National Geographic Society's Wild Places Initiative, will be at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Friday to talk about the challenges faced by North American black and grizzly bears.

Watch Now: Related Video

Does playing 'Wordle' make you smarter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert