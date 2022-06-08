 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for June 9

  • 0

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Midlife Crisis Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Henry V”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Tailgate Thursdays with FarAway: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students, sold out. Rain date: Friday.

Eggy with Brad Goodall: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

People are also reading…

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Paris Is Burning” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Monterey Pop”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Music on the Patio with Spencer Hatcher and The Ol’ Son Gang: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Four County Players Trivia Night with hosts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $5 per person for teams of two to six people, must be 21 or older. Tickets must be purchased by Friday; no tickets sold at the door.

The Wavelength: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Site closes at 5:30 p.m.

Josh Davidson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Met Live in HD: “Hamlet”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Hayes Branch and Rocky Bottom Grass: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Queens Milka Magnesia and Monique Michaels, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Indie Short Film Series: Screenings of up to seven short films followed by panel discussions, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, https://isfsjune11.Eventbrite.com, $20.

Charlottesville Jazz Society concert with Michael Bisio: Zakaria Kronemer will open, 8 p.m., Visible Records, $(434) 249-6191, 10 suggested donation.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Buddy Guy — Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $109, $79, $59, $49.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Strand of Oaks with The Still Tide: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall has been canceled. Refunds will be processed automatically at points of purchase. (434) 977-5590.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Wine Down Wednesday with Paulo Franco & Friends: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Lord Huron with Erin Rae: 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $39.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A Strange Loop' actor, creator on long journey to Tony noms

'A Strange Loop' actor, creator on long journey to Tony noms

When Jaquel Spivey found out he was nominated for a Tony Award as lead actor in “A Strange Loop,” he was shocked. Not just for the normal reasons, but for the statement it made. He says Broadway's history “has not been here for people like me.” Making his Broadway debut, Spivey plays Usher, an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical about an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical and so on — like a strange loop. Playwright Michael R. Jackson Jackson believes the story is relatable to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or wants to know how that feels.

Best Bets for Thursday, June 2

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter M…

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, all right, but not as Shakespeare imagined. No Norwegian prince arrives to seize the Danish throne. And to be or not to be is not the question. So it goes in the latest operatic adaptation of the most famous play in the English language. “Hamlet,” with music by Brett Dean and libretto by Matthew Jocelyn, opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Friday. Jocelyn has taken pains to condense the play into an opera that runs less than three hours. He says he opted to focus on a family story, along the way changing familiar bits and cutting out subplots. The opera is the final new production in the Met's comeback-from-COVID season.

Best Bets for Sunday, June 5

Music on the Patio by The Recherche Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Best Bets for Friday, June 3

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo is back with a new stage project that has a historical bent. He’s the co-writer of the musical “Kiss My Aztec!”  — a fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue that explores the story of the Spanish conquest of Latin America. Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo’s last one-man play on Broadway, “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around. “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jack Harlow credits Black women as 'massive part' of his success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert