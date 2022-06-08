Buzz Calendar for June 9

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Midlife Crisis Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Henry V”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Tailgate Thursdays with FarAway: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students, sold out. Rain date: Friday.

Eggy with Brad Goodall: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Paris Is Burning” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Monterey Pop”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Music on the Patio with Spencer Hatcher and The Ol’ Son Gang: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Four County Players Trivia Night with hosts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $5 per person for teams of two to six people, must be 21 or older. Tickets must be purchased by Friday; no tickets sold at the door.

The Wavelength: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Site closes at 5:30 p.m.

Josh Davidson: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Met Live in HD: “Hamlet”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Hayes Branch and Rocky Bottom Grass: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Queens Milka Magnesia and Monique Michaels, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Indie Short Film Series: Screenings of up to seven short films followed by panel discussions, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, https://isfsjune11.Eventbrite.com, $20.

Charlottesville Jazz Society concert with Michael Bisio: Zakaria Kronemer will open, 8 p.m., Visible Records, $(434) 249-6191, 10 suggested donation.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Buddy Guy — Live in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $109, $79, $59, $49.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Strand of Oaks with The Still Tide: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall has been canceled. Refunds will be processed automatically at points of purchase. (434) 977-5590.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Wine Down Wednesday with Paulo Franco & Friends: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Lord Huron with Erin Rae: 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $39.