Buzz Calendar for June 30

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with South River Strings: 6-9 p.m., Sweet Jane’s Kitchen and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Junior Moment: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tailgate Thursdays with C’ville Jazz Congregation: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fridays After Five with The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Live Music in the Orchard: Paulien Quartet: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Luke Johnson: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Music on the Patio with Stan Hamrick: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

MONDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

July 4 Celebration: Music by South Canal Street from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sycamore Picnic Pavilion, pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., Madison County’s fireworks at 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, free, bring lawn chairs. Parking donations will benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Reds, Whites & Bluegrass Celebration with music by Tara Mills Band: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza, Just a Bite food and Twisted Biscuit truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

60th annual Independence Day Celebration & Naturalization Ceremony: 9 a.m., Piedmont Virginia Community College President Frank Friedman will speak to new citizens from around the world, music by Charlottesville Band and Charlottesville Opera, Monticello, free. Plan to arrive at 8 a.m. to allow time for parking and security. Parking is available at PVCC; register for a shuttle to Monticello online at monticello.org.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Scottsville Independence Day Parade and Celebration: 9 a.m., downtown Scottsville, followed by a car show at Dansey Field, live music in Dorrier Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks over the James River at dusk, (434) 531-6030, free.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Charlottesville Band: “The March of the National Guard” by the Rev. Howard Rutsen Furbeck and other works, 7:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Trivia in the Orchard: Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.