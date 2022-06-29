 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for June 30

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with South River Strings: 6-9 p.m., Sweet Jane’s Kitchen and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Junior Moment: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tailgate Thursdays with C’ville Jazz Congregation: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fridays After Five with The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Live Music in the Orchard: Paulien Quartet: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Luke Johnson: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Music on the Patio with Stan Hamrick: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

MONDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

July 4 Celebration: Music by South Canal Street from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sycamore Picnic Pavilion, pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., Madison County’s fireworks at 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, free, bring lawn chairs. Parking donations will benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Reds, Whites & Bluegrass Celebration with music by Tara Mills Band: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza, Just a Bite food and Twisted Biscuit truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

60th annual Independence Day Celebration & Naturalization Ceremony: 9 a.m., Piedmont Virginia Community College President Frank Friedman will speak to new citizens from around the world, music by Charlottesville Band and Charlottesville Opera, Monticello, free. Plan to arrive at 8 a.m. to allow time for parking and security. Parking is available at PVCC; register for a shuttle to Monticello online at monticello.org.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Scottsville Independence Day Parade and Celebration: 9 a.m., downtown Scottsville, followed by a car show at Dansey Field, live music in Dorrier Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks over the James River at dusk, (434) 531-6030, free.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Charlottesville Band: “The March of the National Guard” by the Rev. Howard Rutsen Furbeck and other works, 7:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Trivia in the Orchard: Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

