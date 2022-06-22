Buzz Calendar for June 23

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Small Town Rodeo: 6-9 p.m., Slice Versa and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Abigail Wagner and Eric Cope: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tailgate Thursdays with Cleidsner: 6-9 p.m., Oyster Catcher Sea Farms will be there, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “The Wiz” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “New Jack City”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with Ken Farmer and The Authenticators with Studebaker Huck: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bill & Johnny Unplugged: 2:30-4:40 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Brisk: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

John & Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Jazz Night with The Quantum Mechanic and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Live Music in the Orchard: Luke Johnson: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Blues Brothers”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Organist and soprano Liya Petrides: 4 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, free, donations welcome.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Jeremy Joyce: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.