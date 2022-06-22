 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for June 23

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Small Town Rodeo: 6-9 p.m., Slice Versa and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Abigail Wagner and Eric Cope: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Tailgate Thursdays with Cleidsner: 6-9 p.m., Oyster Catcher Sea Farms will be there, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “The Wiz” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “New Jack City”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with Ken Farmer and The Authenticators with Studebaker Huck: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Live Music in the Orchard: Bill & Johnny Unplugged: 2:30-4:40 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Brisk: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

John & Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Jazz Night with The Quantum Mechanic and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Live Music in the Orchard: Luke Johnson: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Blues Brothers”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Organist and soprano Liya Petrides: 4 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, free, donations welcome.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Jeremy Joyce: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

