Buzz Calendar for June 2

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Price Sisters at 5 p.m., Irene Kelley at 6:10 p.m., Mile Twelve at 7:20 p.m., Slocan Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. and Songs from the Road Band at 9:40 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $40, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free. Audience talkback follows performance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Goodwin Brothers Band at noon, Linda Lay & Band at 1:10 p.m., Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys at 2:20 p.m. and Junior Sisk at 3:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Keplinger Family Band at 4 and 7p.m., The Guard at 5 and 8 p.m., and Rose River Ramblers at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Hogslop String Band at 4:40 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 6 p.m., MIPSO at 7:35 p.m. and Scythian at 9:15 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $65, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “In the Heights” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

1980s Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize for best-dressed ‘80s-style attire.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Saturday.

Fridays After Five with Indecision with The Cows: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Overdog: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by Cash Unchained at 10 a.m., Sideline at 11 a.m., Breaking Grass at 12:10 p.m., Seldom Scene at 1:20 p.m. and Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst at 2:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Just Wingin;’ It at 4 and 7p.m., Smokin’ Trout at 5 and 8 p.m., and Blue Ridge Thunder at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Appalachian Road Show at 3:45 p.m., MIPSO at 5:05 p.m., The Milk Carton Kids at 6:45 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 8:20 p.m. and Crawford and Power at 10:05 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $75, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Popito’s Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Music on the Patio by The Recherche Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Thanks & Celebration Service with Pastor Bill at 10:30 a.m., Rocking Chair Feedback with Mark Newton at 11 a.m. and Rivanna Winds Dixieland — Cville Band at noon, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Sharknado”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Monday.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Wednesday.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

