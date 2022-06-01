Buzz Calendar for June 2

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Price Sisters at 5 p.m., Irene Kelley at 6:10 p.m., Mile Twelve at 7:20 p.m., Slocan Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. and Songs from the Road Band at 9:40 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $40, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free. Audience talkback follows performance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by The Goodwin Brothers Band at noon, Linda Lay & Band at 1:10 p.m., Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys at 2:20 p.m. and Junior Sisk at 3:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Keplinger Family Band at 4 and 7p.m., The Guard at 5 and 8 p.m., and Rose River Ramblers at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Hogslop String Band at 4:40 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 6 p.m., MIPSO at 7:35 p.m. and Scythian at 9:15 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $65, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “In the Heights” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

1980s Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize for best-dressed ‘80s-style attire.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Saturday.

Fridays After Five with Indecision with The Cows: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Overdog: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Music by Cash Unchained at 10 a.m., Sideline at 11 a.m., Breaking Grass at 12:10 p.m., Seldom Scene at 1:20 p.m. and Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst at 2:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Just Wingin;’ It at 4 and 7p.m., Smokin’ Trout at 5 and 8 p.m., and Blue Ridge Thunder at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Appalachian Road Show at 3:45 p.m., MIPSO at 5:05 p.m., The Milk Carton Kids at 6:45 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 8:20 p.m. and Crawford and Power at 10:05 p.m., campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $75, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Popito’s Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Music on the Patio by The Recherche Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves’ Mountain Music Festival: Thanks & Celebration Service with Pastor Bill at 10:30 a.m., Rocking Chair Feedback with Mark Newton at 11 a.m. and Rivanna Winds Dixieland — Cville Band at noon, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Sharknado”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Monday.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

“Soundflight 2”: Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Wednesday.