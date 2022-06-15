 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for June 16

  • 0

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Boomerangs: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Tailgate Thursdays with HOBOJAC: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Labyrinth” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, noon-10 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.

People are also reading…

Charlottesville Reading Series with writer Cade Wiberg and musicians Brady Earnhart and Luke Kibler: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free, arrive early for best seating,

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Music on the Patio with The Weedeaters: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.

Father’s Day Weekend with Bomar & Ritter: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Elite Stixx Cigar Tent available, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

The Skip Castro Band: 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., presented by Louisa Arts Center at Louisa County Firemen’s Fairgrounds, (540) 967-5200, rain-or-shine event; bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort, $26.

The Paramount and Compass Creative Dramatics Present: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $10.50, $5.50 youths.

Kate Bollinger with Lael Neale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Late-Night Comedy in the Orchard: Herron Comedy: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing: Noon-6 p.m., music by Local Vocals from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Andy Grammer — The Art of Joy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75 gold circle, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters, and The Soul Rebels: 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50 general admission.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

c*mgirl8 with Lobby Boy and Emily Rose: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance..

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

Tony moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

Broadway has its groove back, said Tonys host Ariana DeBose at an exuberant ceremony seeking to illustrate just that sentiment. But if the packed show at Radio City Music Hall was meant to recapture the razzle-dazzle of Broadway seasons past, marking the 75th anniversary of the Tonys with a dollop of nostalgia, it was also a celebration of groundbreaking work by a hugely diverse group of artists. The marquee award, best new musical, went to the highly innovative “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man.

Tonys Latest: Marianne Elliott makes directing history

Tonys Latest: Marianne Elliott makes directing history

Host Ariana DeBose has kicked off the Tony Awards and Jesse Tyler Ferguson has won the first acting award of the night. DeBose, wearing a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, danced and sang a song that mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she won an Oscar. Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.” Ferguson, the five-time Emmy-nominated star of TV’s “Modern Family,” thanked his mother and father in his acceptance speech.

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo is back with a new stage project that has a historical bent. He’s the co-writer of the musical “Kiss My Aztec!”  — a fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue that explores the story of the Spanish conquest of Latin America. Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo’s last one-man play on Broadway, “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around. “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10.

Best Bets for Thursday, June 9

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Midlife Crisis Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks …

'A Strange Loop' actor, creator on long journey to Tony noms

'A Strange Loop' actor, creator on long journey to Tony noms

When Jaquel Spivey found out he was nominated for a Tony Award as lead actor in “A Strange Loop,” he was shocked. Not just for the normal reasons, but for the statement it made. He says Broadway's history “has not been here for people like me.” Making his Broadway debut, Spivey plays Usher, an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical about an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical and so on — like a strange loop. Playwright Michael R. Jackson Jackson believes the story is relatable to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or wants to know how that feels.

Sidney DuPont finds a 'powerful, dynamic and necessary' role

Sidney DuPont finds a 'powerful, dynamic and necessary' role

Sidney DuPont knew he’d made the right career decision when musical theater icon Chita Rivera not only threw a shoe at him but also slapped his face. It was in 2019 at a workshop of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square.” DuPont and A.J. Shively were performing an early number from the show for guests that included Rivera. Rivera was so taken by the performance that she had tears in her eyes and her astonished reaction almost looked like fury. Off came her shoes and out came her hand — all out of love. DuPont is now a Tony Award nominee. DuPont is nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

'Shine the light': Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

'Shine the light': Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

Tony Award host and theater veteran Ariana DeBose says this year’s telecast will spread its arms wider to celebrate both Broadway’s stars and the unsung heroes like understudies and swings who kept shows open during the pandemic restart. The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress was once an ensemble member and understudy on Broadway. DeBose will host the three-hour awards show Sunday, helping hand out the 26 competitive Tonys. She vows to “have a lot of fun.” DeBose is quite familiar with the massive Radio City Music Hall stage. She’s performed during three previous telecasts, including in “Summer,” “Motown the Musical” and “Bring It On: The Musical.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Austin Butler explains why he still speaks like Elvis Presley

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert