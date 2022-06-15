Buzz Calendar for June 16

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Boomerangs: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Tailgate Thursdays with HOBOJAC: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Labyrinth” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, noon-10 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.

Charlottesville Reading Series with writer Cade Wiberg and musicians Brady Earnhart and Luke Kibler: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free, arrive early for best seating,

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Music on the Patio with The Weedeaters: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.

Father’s Day Weekend with Bomar & Ritter: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Elite Stixx Cigar Tent available, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

The Skip Castro Band: 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., presented by Louisa Arts Center at Louisa County Firemen’s Fairgrounds, (540) 967-5200, rain-or-shine event; bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort, $26.

The Paramount and Compass Creative Dramatics Present: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $10.50, $5.50 youths.

Kate Bollinger with Lael Neale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Late-Night Comedy in the Orchard: Herron Comedy: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing: Noon-6 p.m., music by Local Vocals from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Andy Grammer — The Art of Joy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75 gold circle, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters, and The Soul Rebels: 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50 general admission.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

c*mgirl8 with Lobby Boy and Emily Rose: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance..

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.