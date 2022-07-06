Buzz Calendar for July 7

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

The Currys/Night Teacher with Caroline Gunn: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Gallatin Canyon: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nefesh Mountain with Palmyra: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $70 VIP, $30 door, $25 advance.

Fridays After Five with Will Overman with Isabel Bailey: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

13th-Anniversary Boil & Bonfire Party with Tina Hashemi and Zuzu’s Hot Five: 5-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Calista Garcia: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mayday: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nicole Atkins with Levi: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Savannah Conley with Secondhand Sound: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.