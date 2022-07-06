 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for July 7

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

The Currys/Night Teacher with Caroline Gunn: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Gallatin Canyon: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nefesh Mountain with Palmyra: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $70 VIP, $30 door, $25 advance.

Fridays After Five with Will Overman with Isabel Bailey: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

13th-Anniversary Boil & Bonfire Party with Tina Hashemi and Zuzu’s Hot Five: 5-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Calista Garcia: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mayday: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nicole Atkins with Levi: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Savannah Conley with Secondhand Sound: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

