Buzz Calendar for July 14

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It” Alumni Night and Pay-What-You-Will Preview: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, pay what you will. Everyone who has performed in a previous Shakespeare at the Ruins production between 1990 and 2016 or in 2019 is invited to wear a Ruins production T-shirt and be part of a group photo.

Virginia Theatre Festival: Preview of “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Slice Versa and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Midlife Crisis: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

“Into the Woods” Preview: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths/students.

Tailgate Thursdays with Susie & The Pistols: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mike Henry: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Bluebird Project: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

“Into the Woods” Opening Night: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents: The Roast of Bebe Gunn with Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Featuring Amazon the Rome, Jezzi Belle and Darling Nikki, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Fridays After Five with Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Swansong: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

7th-Grade Girlfight and Dead Billionaires: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmie Vaughan with Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45-$40, $40-$35 advance.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Matthew O’Donnell: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Premiere of “Reconstructed: The Rebuilding of African American Communities Through Faith and Education”: 3 p.m., Fluvanna County High School Auditorium, presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council. free.

Mojo Pie: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

MONDAY, JULY 18

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Trivia in the Orchard: Midsummer Night’s Dream: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.