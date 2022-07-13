 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for July 14

  • 0

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It” Alumni Night and Pay-What-You-Will Preview: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, pay what you will. Everyone who has performed in a previous Shakespeare at the Ruins production between 1990 and 2016 or in 2019 is invited to wear a Ruins production T-shirt and be part of a group photo.

Virginia Theatre Festival: Preview of “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Slice Versa and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Midlife Crisis: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

“Into the Woods” Preview: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

People are also reading…

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths/students.

Tailgate Thursdays with Susie & The Pistols: 6-9 p.m., oysters by Salty Bottom Blue will be available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mike Henry: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Bluebird Project: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

“Into the Woods” Opening Night: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Presents: The Roast of Bebe Gunn with Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Featuring Amazon the Rome, Jezzi Belle and Darling Nikki, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Fridays After Five with Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Swansong: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

7th-Grade Girlfight and Dead Billionaires: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmie Vaughan with Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45-$40, $40-$35 advance.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Matthew O’Donnell: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Premiere of “Reconstructed: The Rebuilding of African American Communities Through Faith and Education”: 3 p.m., Fluvanna County High School Auditorium, presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council. free.

Mojo Pie: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

MONDAY, JULY 18

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Trivia in the Orchard: Midsummer Night’s Dream: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Friday, July 8

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Best Bets for Saturday, July 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Best Bets for Sunday, July 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservat…

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: 'Live Aid' concert raises $127 million for Famine Relief in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert