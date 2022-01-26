Buzz Calendar for Jan. 27

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Audience talkback follows the performance. Educator discount available upon request.

“Fat Pig”: Victory Hall Opera, 8 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 227-9978. $40, $35 advance; students pay $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

The Middle Fork Band: 6-8:30 p.m., The Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dopapod with Eggy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Met Live in HD: “Rigoletto”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

AP Project: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat & the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nellie McKay with Mike Ramsey: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lost Dog Street Band with Matt Heckler: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

2Wishes: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Groundhog Day”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.