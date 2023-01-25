 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Jan. 26

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Community MLK Celebration with Dr. Yaba Blay: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration requested.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Illiterate Light with Palm Palm and Carl Anderson: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute with Kenneka Cook: Includes members of Goldrush, Log Arms, Horsehead and other Richmond musical projects, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Music in the Orchard: Sue Harlow: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Mike Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Good Shot Judy: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $40.

Paramount Presents: “Portrait of the Queen”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13, $11.

Brooks Running/Prolyfyck Present: “Who Is a Runner”: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Barbara Sim: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Abby Bryant & The Echoes/Cris Jacobs (co-bill): 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 early bird.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi in UVa Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 6 to 18.

Two of Us — Acoustic Beatles Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“The River”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors, sold out.

Paramount Presents: Tom Papa 2023 Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Thee Sacred Souls with Say She She and Jalen Ngonda: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance. Show was moved to the Jefferson as a result of high demand; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

