Buzz Calendar for Jan. 26

THURSDAY, JAN. 26
“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Community MLK Celebration with Dr. Yaba Blay: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration requested.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Old Soul — Jon Spear and Dara James: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Illiterate Light with Palm Palm and Carl Anderson: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.
“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
People are also reading…
Duo DiPuma: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute with Kenneka Cook: Includes members of Goldrush, Log Arms, Horsehead and other Richmond musical projects, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Music in the Orchard: Sue Harlow: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music in the Mountains with Mike Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.
“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Good Shot Judy: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $40.
Paramount Presents: “Portrait of the Queen”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13, $11.
Brooks Running/Prolyfyck Present: “Who Is a Runner”: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Barbara Sim: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Abby Bryant & The Echoes/Cris Jacobs (co-bill): 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 early bird.
SUNDAY, JAN. 29
Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi in UVa Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 6 to 18.
Two of Us — Acoustic Beatles Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“The River”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors, sold out.
Paramount Presents: Tom Papa 2023 Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
Thee Sacred Souls with Say She She and Jalen Ngonda: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance. Show was moved to the Jefferson as a result of high demand; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.