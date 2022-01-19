 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Jan. 20

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Full Moon Saloon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Comedy Host Battle with hosts Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: Featuring Alex Castagne, Jay Agbon, Lucy Bonino and Jamal Russell, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

John Kelly: 1-3 p.m., Hark Vineyards, (434) 964-9463, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Backstage Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“Fat Pig”: Victory Hall Opera, 8 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 227-9978. $40, $35 advance; students pay $17, $15 advance.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice with Backseat Driver and Yard Sale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Anderson East with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $27, $25 advance.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Ryley Walker with Films on Song: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

