Buzz Calendar for Jan. 20

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Full Moon Saloon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Comedy Host Battle with hosts Winston Hodges and Chris Alan: Featuring Alex Castagne, Jay Agbon, Lucy Bonino and Jamal Russell, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

John Kelly: 1-3 p.m., Hark Vineyards, (434) 964-9463, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Backstage Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“Fat Pig”: Victory Hall Opera, 8 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 227-9978. $40, $35 advance; students pay $17, $15 advance.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice with Backseat Driver and Yard Sale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Anderson East with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $27, $25 advance.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Ryley Walker with Films on Song: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.