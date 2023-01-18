Buzz Calendar for Jan. 19

THURSDAY, JAN. 19
10 Years: Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s 10th-anniversary celebration with cocktails and music by DJ Double U at 5:30 p.m., remarks by Monica Richardson at 6 p.m., presentation of Reflector Awards to Deborah Bell Burks and Joy Johnson and a toast to the next 10 years at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $80 per couple, $50 per person, celebratory attire.
“The River”: Virginia premiere, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “The Seagull”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Spafford with Underground Springhouse: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The River”: Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Winter Ball: Hosted by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, 6-9 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, (434) 970-3053, $10 per person, pre-registration required, dress to impress.
Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The River”: Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Royal Tenenbaums”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
Ty Burkhardt: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“The River”: Virginia premiere, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Frozen” Sing-Along: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$10, $8 youths ages 12 and younger.
Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Night Moves with shady cove: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
MONDAY, JAN. 23
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
No events reported by press time.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
“The River”: Virginia premiere, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
L.Y.A.O. Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $14, $12 advance, general-admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals, 16 and older.