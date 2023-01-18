 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Jan. 19

  • 0

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

10 Years: Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s 10th-anniversary celebration with cocktails and music by DJ Double U at 5:30 p.m., remarks by Monica Richardson at 6 p.m., presentation of Reflector Awards to Deborah Bell Burks and Joy Johnson and a toast to the next 10 years at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $80 per couple, $50 per person, celebratory attire.

“The River”: Virginia premiere, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “The Seagull”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Spafford with Underground Springhouse: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

People are also reading…

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The River”: Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Winter Ball: Hosted by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, 6-9 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, (434) 970-3053, $10 per person, pre-registration required, dress to impress.

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The River”: Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Royal Tenenbaums”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Ty Burkhardt: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“The River”: Virginia premiere, 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Frozen” Sing-Along: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$10, $8 youths ages 12 and younger.

Juliet Lloyd: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Night Moves with shady cove: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

No events reported by press time.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

“The River”: Virginia premiere, 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

L.Y.A.O. Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $14, $12 advance, general-admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals, 16 and older.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for “The Lion King” — not lifting all strugglers. Twenty-one of the 33 shows available broke the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and “The Lion King” made history with the biggest haul ever, an astonishing $4,315,000 over nine performances. But the usual bump was barely evident for other shows like “Topdog/Underdog,” with just $345,000 over eight shows, and “Ohio State Murders,” pulling in just $312,000 to a half-empty theater despite starring Audra McDonald.

Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 15

Wednesday Music Club: “Musical Interlude,” a scholarship winners’ recital by university music majors featuring cellist Christopher Fox of the …

Watch Now: Related Video

Kristin Chenoweth regrets not taking legal action over accident on 'The Good Wife' set

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert