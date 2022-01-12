Buzz Calendar for Jan. 13

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Jocelyn & Chris with Bryan Elijah Smith & Gia Ray: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request. Opening-night reception follows.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

South Canal Street: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cody Purvis with Eli Cook: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.