Buzz Calendar for Jan. 13

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Jocelyn & Chris with Bryan Elijah Smith & Gia Ray: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request. Opening-night reception follows.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

South Canal Street: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cody Purvis with Eli Cook: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Pipeline”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

SUBMISSION GUIDELNES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

