Buzz Calendar for Jan. 12

THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Oliver Wood Trio with Chris Kasper: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Donna the Buffalo with The Judy Chops: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
Winter Wonderland Dance Night: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Music in the Orchard: Jon Spear: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Brian KM: French horn and live electronics, 7 p.m., Belmont Arts Collective, admission by donation.
Music on the Patio with Ron Gentry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Glass, Gospel and Blues: A Special Central Virginia Blues Society Event: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Seldom Scene: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $40.
Met Live in HD: “Fedora”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Lua Project: Concert of Mexican and Appalachian music to conclude “The Mountain Traditions Project” photography exhibition, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376. Concert is $12, $10 seniors and students. Entry to exhibition is free.
Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Daniel Carter: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
Wednesday Music Club: “Musical Interlude,” a scholarship winners recital by university music majors featuring cellist Christopher Fox of the University of Virginia, pianist Juichi (Irene) Tsai of James Madison University and soprano Lourdes Rodriguez of Shenandoah Conservatory, 2-4 p.m., reception follows, auditorium at The Center at Belvedere, $55-$45.
Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Live Nation Presents: Brian Regan National Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.50.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chuck Ragan with Kai Crowe-Getty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.
MONDAY, JAN. 16
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
No events reported by press time.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
No events reported by press time.