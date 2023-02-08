THURSDAY, FEB. 9

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

“One Mic Stand” spoken-word open mic event with host Ty Cooper: 7 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. No experience required. Sign up at 6 p.m. to perform.

Kendall Street Company is for Lovers — February Residency: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

The Arsenal Duo: Pianist Nathan Carterette and organist Edward Alan Moore perform Liszt, Gershwin and more in event presented by Charlottesville-Albemarle Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, part of Music on Park Street concert series, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-day ticket.

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Ballet: “UpFront: Heartbeats” with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 7:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at Ix Art Park, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

The Stews with Easy Honey: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 early bird, $50 for ticket four-pack.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Bay Area Children’s Theatre — “Llama Llama Live!”: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $19.75, $14.75 youths.

Valentine’s Dance with music by DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Music in the Orchard: Charlottesville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks are required at this performance.

Charlottesville Ballet: “UpFront: Heartbeats” with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 1 p.m., Studio Theatre at Ix Art Park, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

Charlottesville Ballet: “UpFront: Heartbeats” with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 7:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at 29 North, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

Indecision with special guest Sisters & Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499 $20, $18 advance, $60 for ticket four-pack.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Old Soul: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Three To Go: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Susto with Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patric and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Notebook”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths ages 12 and younger.

Charlottesville Ballet: “UpFront: Heartbeats” with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 2 and 5 p.m., Studio Theatre at 29 North, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Brown Sugar”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths ages 12 and younger.

Violinist Daniel Kepel: 4-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Early Access Music Project: “Winter Songs and Stories” with guitarist and vocalist Brian Kay, Baroque violinist David McCormick, bagpiper and vocalist Peter Walker and storyteller Sara Walker, 7:30 p.m., Stone Chapel of Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road, (703) 587-0483, $25 general admission, $10 students’ and economic need tickets.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.