Buzz Calendar for Feb. 24

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Carnaval with The Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Lucy Dacus with Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Live Action: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Happy Fits with Sarah and The Sundays: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” in new arrangement for two pianos and percussion featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, pianist John Mayhood, percussionist Brian Smith and pianist Shelby Sender, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free. Concert also will be livestreamed.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Freightliner Acoustic Duo featuring Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 2 and 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Mdou Moctar with Emily Robb: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Documentary: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

Sisters & Brothers/The Judy Chops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $14, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Featuring Kelly Peral on oboe, Jiyeon Choi on clarinet, Dan Sender on violin, Ayn Balija on viola, Peter Spaar on double bass, Elizabeth Roberts on bassoon, Nathaniel Lee on trombone and John Nye on trumpet, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $$15, $13 UVa staff and faculty members, $5 students, free for ages 6 to 18.

Max Mandu: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 2 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animation: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Denim-n-Lace: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Sammy Rae & The Friends with Erin & The Wildfire: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance.

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

