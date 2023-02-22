THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Kendall Street Company is for Lovers — February Residency: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Popebama: Duo of saxophonist Erin Rogers and percussionist Dennis Sullivan performs compositions by UVa graduate student composers Daniel Fishkin, Kristin Hauge, Molly Joyce, Varun Kishore, Brian Lindgren and Matias Vilaplana Stark, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

An Evening with Jorma Kaukonen: 7:30 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $48, $43 advance, general admission seated show. Show has been moved to the Jefferson Theater as a result of overwhelming demand; all tickets purchased for previously scheduled show at The Southern will be honored.

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, tickets start at $39, $1 from each ticket will be donated to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Pre-paid parking has sold out; plan on arriving early to seek parking in JPJ’s garage, west lot, south lot and east lot and EIG Garage.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Andrew Washington: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Disco Risqué with Chestnut Grove: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore”: Monologues and ensemble pieces, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15-$10.

Dick Orange Jazz Quartet: 7-10 p.m., Wahoo BBQ in Palmyra, no cover.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Music in the Orchard: Crozet Jam Band: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“In the Mix”: A learning and listening tour of the roots of African American music with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Horace Scruggs featuring keyboardist and singer Travis Smith, bassist Wilbert Harris and drummer Greg Brown, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, $5.

Music in the Mountains with South Canal Street: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

WinterSongs: Ninth annual benefit for Shelter for Help in Emergency featuring women’s choruses from Albemarle. Louisa and Charlottesville schools, 5 p.m., Monticello High School auditorium, donations accepted for SHE.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Princess Bride”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

Paramount Presents: UVa vs. UNC Men’s Basketball Game: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Adrian Duke Trio: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels with special guest Virginia Man: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore”: Monologues and ensemble pieces, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15-$10.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: 2 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, free.

“Wait Until Dark”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Big Thief with Buck Meek: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Presents: Los Lobos: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75, $54.75, $44.75, $39.75.

Jodie Davis & Bo Heatherly: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Bumpin Uglies with sierra lane: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance.