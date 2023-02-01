 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Feb. 2

  • 0

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Kendall Street Company is for Lovers — February Residency: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-day ticket.

Uncle Pen: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

People are also reading…

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Last Waltz”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Midlife Crisis Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TechnoSonics Festival 2023: New music and art, installations and artists’ presentations featuring featured guests Erica Gressman and Andy Slater, noon-11 p.m., Rotunda Dome Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

LYAO with Dan LaMorte and Natalie Cuomo: Hosted by Nick Deez, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance, general admission seated show.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Music in the Orchard: Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., D’Mary’s Tacos food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery, no cover.

Music in the Mountains with Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Flipturn with Hotel Fiction: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75.

Swansong: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TechnoSonics Festival 2023: New music and art, installations and artists’ presentations featuring featured guests Erica Gressman and Andy Slater, 7 a.m.-noon, Rotunda Dome Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: Featuring Jenny Nuclear, Beau Tox and Lavender Menace, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

Violapalooza with Youth Orchestra of Central Virginia: Workshop with Rachel Yonan, Diane Phoenix Neal and Ayn Balija for violists of all ages and experience levels, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Upper Elementary School, $10 for full day, $5 for half-day, registration required. Bring your viola.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required for this performance.

Journey Freedom Tour 2023 with Toto: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $499-$35, parking.

The Wavelength Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“The River”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

2023 UVa Basketball: UVa Women vs. Pitt: Basketball on the big screen, 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Mo & Mary Mac: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

“Profs & Pints Charlottesville: The Ancient Origins of Valentine’s Day”: 5:30-8 p.m., Graduate Charlottesville, $14.31 plus $2.58 fee.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

“The River”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Durry with The Barons: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $13 advance.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Bautista worried he's too 'unattractive' for rom-coms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert