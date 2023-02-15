THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Kendall Street Company is for Lovers — February Residency: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Carnaval with The Beleza Trio: Salsa Street Food Truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Black History Month Gospel Concert: Featuring Jonathan McReynolds and DOE, 6:30 p.m., pre-concert with local talent begins at 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free. Event capacity has been exceeded; the Paramount recommends arriving early and waiting in line for tickets that may be released.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Lint Collectors/Jameson Tank co-bill: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
The Roseland Quartet: Miller Arts Scholars Fourth-Year Chamber Recital: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free, reception follows.
Mardi Gras Music in the Mountains with Laissez Foure: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: Dance begins with a lesson at 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center at 1119 Fifth St. SW, $5 students and first-time attendees.
Starr Hill Presents: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $68.50, $53.50 and $38.50.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Midnight North: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Music in the Mountains with Ball & Chain: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Rimels: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Northern Lights: Scandinavian and Nordic,” music of Denmark, North Germany, Sweden, Norway and Finland with soprano Sheila Dietrich, harpist Christa Patton, tenor Benjamin Geier, bass and bagpiper Peter Walker, Baroque violinist Fiona Hughes, and double bassist Philip Spray, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths/students.
Sharif: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
NNAMDÏ with Big Baby Scumbag: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39, $30, $12, $5.
Billy Strings: 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $35.50, parking $20.
Paramount Presents: Tower of Power: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$249 VIP, $219 VIP, $90.75, $65.75, $55.75 and $45.75.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Lily Graciela and Brighton Wirt: Original music and covers by the fire, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Common House, free, registration required.
Billy Strings: 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $35.50, parking $20.
Paramount Presents: UVa vs. Boston College Men’s Basketball Game: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.