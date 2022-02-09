 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Feb. 10

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Joe Purdy with Earl Buck: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

The Wavelength: 6-8:30 p.m., Kaas & Cure Board Co. Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Wild Rivers with Corey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance.

The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Black History Month Concert: Music by gospel artists Anthony Brown and therAPy and Isabel Davis, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free but registration required.

Valentine’s Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover., food and beverage prices vary.

Films on Song and 7th-Grade Girl Fight with The Flops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Pat Anderson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ripe with The Collection: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” encore broadcast: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Ted Garber: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

McHale & Justina: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Susto with Sunny War: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day” by Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Yola with Jac Ross: Jefferson Theater show has been rescheduled for Sept. 18. (800) 594-8499.

Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Inaugural event featuring poets Sara Robinson, Patricia Asuncion, Myron Ballard, Brian James, Bill Prindle, Marti Snell, La’Tasha Strother and James Cole, 7 p.m., Conover Studio on fourth floor at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can ($5 suggested).

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, $10 students, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Pride & Prejudice”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

Pianist Natasha Paremski: Chopin, Ades and Mussorgsky for Tuesday Evening Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Backstage Tour: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

David Bromberg Quintet with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

