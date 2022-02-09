Buzz Calendar for Feb. 10

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Joe Purdy with Earl Buck: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

The Wavelength: 6-8:30 p.m., Kaas & Cure Board Co. Mobile Kitchen food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Wild Rivers with Corey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance.

The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Black History Month Concert: Music by gospel artists Anthony Brown and therAPy and Isabel Davis, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free but registration required.

Valentine’s Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover., food and beverage prices vary.

Films on Song and 7th-Grade Girl Fight with The Flops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Pat Anderson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ripe with The Collection: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” encore broadcast: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Ted Garber: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

McHale & Justina: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Susto with Sunny War: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day” by Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Yola with Jac Ross: Jefferson Theater show has been rescheduled for Sept. 18. (800) 594-8499.

Poetry Live! with host poet James Cole: Inaugural event featuring poets Sara Robinson, Patricia Asuncion, Myron Ballard, Brian James, Bill Prindle, Marti Snell, La’Tasha Strother and James Cole, 7 p.m., Conover Studio on fourth floor at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can ($5 suggested).

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$20, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, $10 students, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Pride & Prejudice”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Steel Peach: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

Pianist Natasha Paremski: Chopin, Ades and Mussorgsky for Tuesday Evening Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Backstage Tour: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

David Bromberg Quintet with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40.