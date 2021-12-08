 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 9
THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Julian Lage: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $80 show and Master Class, $20 day of show and advance. All guests must be fully vaccinated. $1 from each ticket goes to Color of Change.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Blowbirds featuring Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Follies” (2017): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., grounds near V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bully with Graham Hunt Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Cville Band Sax Quartet: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.

“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., multiple locations on and near Downtown Mall, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Shepherd’s Star: An Anniversary Celebration,” 10th anniversary celebration featuring founding members Fiona Hughes, Anne Timberlake, Loren Ludwig and Jennifer Streeter, 7:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

Dan Tyminski Band: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $33 advance.

37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “White Christmas”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Best Man Holiday”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zack Mexico with New Boss and Piranha Rama: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students. Masks required.

Indie Short Film Festival: Screenings of films by filmmakers Peter Gunter and Kent Wiley followed by panel discussion, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20, $17.50 advance.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Andrew J. Shelden and The Jingle Singers in “Welcome (Back) Christmas”: A cappella concert of sacred and secular music, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, free.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Freightliner Acoustic Duo (Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle): 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas”: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $63-$43, $20 parking, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry.

37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.

Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.

The Unsuitables: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: Ugly Sweater Night, 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize awarded for the ugliest sweater.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Love, Actually”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

SUBMISSION GIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

