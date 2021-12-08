Buzz Calendar for Dec. 9

THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Julian Lage: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $80 show and Master Class, $20 day of show and advance. All guests must be fully vaccinated. $1 from each ticket goes to Color of Change.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Blowbirds featuring Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Follies” (2017): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., grounds near V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Bully with Graham Hunt Band: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Cville Band Sax Quartet: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.
“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., multiple locations on and near Downtown Mall, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Shepherd’s Star: An Anniversary Celebration,” 10th anniversary celebration featuring founding members Fiona Hughes, Anne Timberlake, Loren Ludwig and Jennifer Streeter, 7:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.
After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.
Dan Tyminski Band: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $33 advance.
37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “White Christmas”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Best Man Holiday”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Zack Mexico with New Boss and Piranha Rama: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students. Masks required.
Indie Short Film Festival: Screenings of films by filmmakers Peter Gunter and Kent Wiley followed by panel discussion, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20, $17.50 advance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Andrew J. Shelden and The Jingle Singers in “Welcome (Back) Christmas”: A cappella concert of sacred and secular music, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, free.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Freightliner Acoustic Duo (Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle): 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas”: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $63-$43, $20 parking, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry.
37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.
Paramount Presents: Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 ages 3 to 12.
The Unsuitables: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY, DEC. 13
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: Ugly Sweater Night, 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize awarded for the ugliest sweater.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Love, Actually”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.