Buzz Calendar for Dec. 2

Darlingside: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination: Performances by American Military Spouses’ Choir, Voices and Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and The Choirs of CHS, 5-8 p.m., countdown to illumination of Holiday Tree at 7:15 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free, masks required.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

Customer Appreciation Day with Annie Stokes: Noon to 6 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.