 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 2
0 comments

Buzz Calendar for Dec. 2

  • 0

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation Presents: Corey Harris — “Insurrection Blues”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $35, $25 advance.

7th Grade Girl Fight with Colin Phils: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Darlingside: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination: Performances by American Military Spouses’ Choir, Voices and Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and The Choirs of CHS, 5-8 p.m., countdown to illumination of Holiday Tree at 7:15 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free, masks required.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

Customer Appreciation Day with Annie Stokes: Noon to 6 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

World AIDS Day: Twisted Disney at 3 p.m. and Little White Party at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 for World AIDS Day Pass, $10 for Twisted Disney, $10 for Little White Party.

MIPSO with Lowland Hum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Eurydice”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Holiday Open House: Noon-4 p.m., includes holiday music, crafts, hot chocolate and a table where children can write letters to Santa Claus, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Studebaker Huck and The Seven Bends: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: “Christmas with Elvis”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $34.75, $29.75, $24.75.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

Sierra Ferrell’s “Long Time Coming Tour” with Melissa Carper: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Robert Earl Keen’s Christmas Show with Waylon Payne: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

Dar Williams: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $37, $34 advance.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah to host 2022 Grammy Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play
Arts & Theatre

'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran's cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert